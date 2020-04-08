5 WWE Superstars who could win the men's Money in the Bank match

Who will walk out of Money in the Bank with the briefcase?

With WrestleMania in the rear-view mirror, the focus is now on Money in the Bank 2020.

Aryan Tiwari

WWE Money in the Bank 2020

We all know that these are testing times for the whole world, and we have to give credit to WWE for putting up an entertaining edition of WrestleMania. It doesn't look like WWE is done just yet, and WrestleMania was just another pit-stop in their pursuit to provide fans with entertainment in these difficult times.

Despite speculation on the future shows, WWE advertised their next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, which is scheduled for May 10. Considered the most anticipated PPV outside the Big 4, WWE will look to pull out all the stops in making this year's MITB PPV memorable.

The last Mr. Money in the Bank, which the fans accepted wholeheartedly, was Dean Ambrose, and that too was way back in 2016. Hence, WWE must ensure that the briefcase is carried by a crowd favorite this time around.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the five WWE Superstars who can walk out of the event as Mr. Money in the Bank:

#1 Seth Rollins

Arguably, Seth Rollins' best time in WWE was when he held the Money in the Bank briefcase

Seth Rollins suffered a defeat at the hands of Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, and the squash match he had on RAW after 'Mania only showed that Rollins is yet to recover from the loss. Becoming Mr. Money in the Bank will be an excellent decision, booking-wise, for Rollins, whose post-Mania programs may have been nixed due to injuries to his stablemates. The Monday Night Messiah can have a long run with the briefcase, and the MITB briefcase can also play an integral role in the eventual implosion of his current stable.

Besides, Mr. Messiah in the Bank certainly has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

