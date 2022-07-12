5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (July 11, 2022)

This week's edition of WWE RAW was broadcast live from San Antonio, and the guns were blazing in the home of The Alamo.

As we inch closer to WWE SummerSlam, some questions need to be answered and angles brought into focus. The show helped move that process along nicely without doing anything overly spectacular.

The show kicked off with The Beast Incarnate hitting the squared circle to cut his promo and ended with a terrific main event featuring Bobby Lashley, and Riddle vs. Theory and Seth Rollins. In between, there was some solid action and a couple of good promos.

Here's a look at a few of the things that stood out about this week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5. Dominik Mysterio looks set to turn on his father and join Judgment Day, but does the WWE Universe care?

The audience and nearly every critic out there can see that Dominik Mysterio was put on the main roster way too soon.

That has, unfortunately, slowed his progress. It's hard to do a lot of learning under the bright lights of television. The WWE Universe hasn't really had a chance to connect with him emotionally, outside of his relationship with his father.

The writing is on the wall now that he will likely join Judgment Day and turn on Rey, but who does that help? This will be completely new territory for the youngster and the odds of him failing are greater than those of success.

As far as Judgment Day is concerned, Dominik brings them no real star power, heat, or credibility. He might even be a liability for the faction.

#4. It's hard to figure out who's crazier these days, Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch?

Both husband and wife appeared on the show this week and tried to out-crazy one another again. In the beginning, this all seemed just really bizarre unless there was an ulterior motive involved.

(side note: Much respect to Seth Rollins for dropping an 'El Gigante' reference during his backstage promo)

It could be a long-term plan between the two to eventually join forces onscreen as a sort of Joker-Harley Quinn pairing. If that's the case, it would be absolutely brilliant and there would be a method to all this madness after all.

#3. Omos was again a step behind everyone else in the six-man tag team match

The Nigerian Giant is extremely plodding, and that's not really an issue. His size is supposed to be immovable objects, not bellerinas, and against certain opponents, it isn't as noticeable.

However, in the ring with the Usos, R-Truth and the Street Profits made him look twice as slow as usual. When the other competitors were moving at light speed, he looked like he was trying to walk around in cement. So putting him in this match wasn't really doing him any favors.

Omos may turn out to be a great big man someday, but that time isn't here yet. And despite getting the pinfall, this contest exposed just how many steps behind he still is.

#2. The main event offered a little bit of everything

In a match that featured four main event contenders and the surprise return of a veteran WWE Superstar, you can expect anything to happen. And in some ways, it did in this segment.

Lots of good action on this one with Rollins-Theory vs. Lashley-Riddle, as one would probably imagine. But the early emergence of a returning Dolph Ziggler left an air of mystery surrounding this bout.

Ziggler got involved, but not in the way some might have expected.

Just as Theory was setting up Matt Riddle, the Showoff grabbed his feet and pulled him off the apron. That left Riddle to hit the RKO for the win.

Ziggler then made his intentions clear by superkicking Theory. Clearly, the Money in the Bank briefcase is in his sights, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that he's in this role. Anytime WWE needs a terrific grappler to work with a young prospect, Ziggler is one of the performers they go to. He's that good and will only elevate Theory further.

#1. It was Brock Lesnar's night as his mere presence dominated the show

Lesnar came out talking like he was an extra on an episode of 'Bonanza', which endeared him to the folks from The Lone Star State. He then insulted Paul Heyman and Theory before being confronted by Alpha Academy.

Chaos ensued and The Beast destroyed everything in his way. That included the 330-pound Otis, who he dumped through the announcement table with an F-5. It was a perfect step down the path of destruction as we get ready for Lesnar vs. Reigns for 'one last time'.

As has always been the case with both The Tribal Chief and The Conqueror, when they are in the building, everything and everyone else seems smaller. That's because Lesnar is larger than life and he certainly looks ready to compete with the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

