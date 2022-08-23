5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (August 22, 2022)

WWE RAW aired live from the Great White North as the crew headed to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for what turned out to be a great episode. There were a couple of slow moments, but the show was another step in the right direction.

We are now a little under two weeks away from WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3, and Triple H continues to add new layers to the show. The changes in the presentation have been subtle, yet noticeable. That's probably the best course of action for now, considering that the company needs to be steadied in the wake of Vince McMahon's sudden departure.

RAW continued the promotion's run of having good to great programming as of late. For wrestling fans, it's been incredibly refreshing to see so many new characters and angles working. The three-hour length seems a lot more tolerable these days.

Having said that, here are five things that stood out about this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#5 - There's no more beloved a performer in WWE history than the legendary Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus came out to kick off the show. She received an extremely warm ovation in her hometown of Toronto, and you could tell she was a little overwhelmed by it all.

Stratus herself would probably say that she's never been one of the company's best on a microphone, but she was certainly never awful at promos. However, tonight had her exceptionally emotional when she started speaking - which is totally understandable. In fact, it's refreshing to see that type of geniune joy in a sports entertainer's eyes.

Stratus tried to make a point when she was interrupted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io Sky. The ensuing confrontation led to Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss backing her up. We were then led right into a match between Asuka-Bliss and Kai-Sky.

The legend didn't come out and say that she's officially back, but it sure seems like this return could lead to something in the future. It could be a great turn of events, as the blonde bombshell remains one of the most popular Superstars in recent WWE history.

#4 - Dolph Ziggler is basically just an enhancement talent these days

If you need your shoes shined up in WWE, then apparently Dolph Ziggler is the guy with the rag and brush.

Once considered one of the most gifted in-ring performers in the world and a future face of the franchise, Ziggler never reached those expected heights of fame and success, despite being a former world champion.

Now, he's become the guy who does the job for the main eventers, or is there to occasionally make a younger star look good in the ring.

His loss on RAW this week is indicative of his entire tenure in WWE as a whole. He has a spot on the roster, and that's about it. No one will ever remember him for the legendary performer he could have become. He's fine with that and appears to be content with performing and remaining a member of the roster until he decides to ride off into the sunset.

#3 - Dexter Lumis' dark character could potentially take off on RAW

Lumis showed up with his jackbooted thugs and drug The Miz away from his tag team match. So, essentially, The A-Lister was kidnapped on live television on Monday Night.

Felonies aside, Dexter Lumis remains an intriguing character. His borderline gentle/maniacial behavior in NXT led to plenty of comical moments. The storyline between Lumis and Indi Hartwell was going really well, until Dexter was released.

Now, it's great to see that Triple H has brought him back. It's not clear how high or low this edgy figure will end up on the card. At the very least, he's going to get a shot at finding his proper place on the WWE ladder

#2 - Those who think Johnny Gargano isn't "over" enough should watch this episode

When Johnny Gargano was tearing it up in NXT, there were many critics who said that while he may be a great wrestler, he's not a very good character.

Well, that didn't matter much to the folks in Toronto. They reserve the right to have their own opinion, and man, did they make their feelings clear.

Gargano's return to the company (and professional wrestling) lit up the crowd, and Johnny Wrestling was given the proper star treatment. Any skeptics about whether this battle-tested warrior will make an impact in WWE should watch this segment. They will find the answer echoing somewhere; it's called the voice of the people.

#1 - THIS is the Edge we have been missing

Edge as a heel just didn't seem right. As one of WWE's most respected performers, the crowd just doesn't want to boo him.

The Rated-R Superstar has reached that status where he cannot be the bad guy, no matter how hard he tries. He's just too darn likable - especially now that he's a venerable veteran and one of the keepers of the flame. He's basically WWE royalty.

His in-ring comeback has been a mixed bag so far, and a little bit beneath him in terms of his stature. But his war with his former faction, Judgment Day, has breathed new life into both the man and the persona. The classic Edge was back on Monday Night this week. He's always been better with the people on his side as he has fought against long odds.

He picked up a huge win over Damian Priest in his first match back in his native Toronto in over 10 years. The victory delivered great moment on RAW, and these battles against his former proteges should make for excellent watching going forward. Edge has reinvented himself once again, so we should enjoy what we're getting to see right now.

