5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (Sept. 12, 2022)

This week's episode of WWE RAW was broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. With the promotion on a roll since the start of the Triple H era, a hungry group of talent looked to keep the momentum rolling.

Some of their top acts, like The Bloodline and the recently-returning Karrion Kross, have been of fire. A great mix of veterans and young talents seems to be the right mix for now. Of course, that doesn't mean that the WWE Universe won't continue to see a lot of upcoming surprises.

Having said that, here are five things that stood out about this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5. Seth Rollins' character may be weird, but it's working

Seth Rollins kicked off the show wearing a purple suit and doing a dance that borders between The Twist and The Funky Chicken. It didn't matter, however, as the Portland crowd met him with a raucous ovation.

The Architect said that now that he's defeated Matt Riddle, he has no interest in a re-match. That prompted The Original Bro to run out, and a wild melee ensued. Rollins escaped, leaving Riddle to deal with the arrival of The Judgment Day and a quick match.

Seth Rollins's character was initially panned by many fans and critics. But he's kept crafting it, and now the audience seems to enjoy it. Expect to see Rollins stay in this persona for a while.

#4. The WWE women's tag team division will likely develop surely but slowly

While the titles have been a bit snakebitten since their original inception, it seems as if WWE is serious about making it work this time.

For that to happen, however, the promotion must continue to assemble established teams instead of several mismatched units. That initially looked to be the approach, and it arguably left everyone confused. It was seemingly unclear, at times, who was aligned and who was not.

This week was a shining light on what the division could eventually become. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez lost the championships to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a good look at what the future holds.

#3. Johnny Gargano couldn't have had a better return to WWE

Johnny Wrestling received a huge pop upon his entrance, and that basically continued throughout his match with Chad Gable.

First, regarding Gable, he was excellent in this bout, as usual. As a great mat wrestler, the former Olympian did everything right in this match. It was clear that his job was to make Gargano's return look terrific. He did so with red, white, and blue colors.

What more can be said about Johnny Gargano, who is so beloved by the WWE Universe? As the ultimate underdog, he has the chance to finally be a star on the main roster. He grabbed the victory tonight, despite being attacked by Austin Theory post-match.

Regardless, this was just the start of what promises to be a magical run for Gargano.

#2. Bianca Belair is clearly one of the most over performers in the promotion

Over the years, we've seen names like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey command as much or more attention than their male counterparts. However, Bianca Belair appears to be ascending to that type of position.

Sonya Deville answered the RAW Women's Champion's Open Challenge. The EST picked up the victory to retain the title before chaos erupted. Bayley's faction attacked, only to be countered by Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Belair's incredible athleticism and bubbly personality have made her one of WWE's true fan favorites. Already acting at times as a spokesperson for the company, her star is only going to burn brighter.

#1. Dominik Mysterio is trying his best with his new persona, but he still has a long way to go

The main event saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge clash with Dominik, who recently turned heel to join The Judgment Day. The Rated R Superstar was out for revenge and showed no mercy. He laid waste to the younger Mysterio throughout the match.

The end result was predictable, with Edge controlling most of the match until Judgment Day interfered. The legend won the bout by disqualification but was assaulted post-match.

Dominik Mysterio has been heavily criticized by observers because he made his main roster debut way too early. It's seemingly been obvious, so this heel turn and radical character change are designed to help him find his own identity.

Dom seems driven to prove his doubters wrong, and he's showing improvement. He cut a decent pre-taped promo tonight, and his odd pairing with Rhea Ripley has been intriguing to watch.

There is more potential there now than when he was paired with his father, Rey Mysterio.

What did you make of RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

