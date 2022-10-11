5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (October 10, 2022)

This week's edition of WWE RAW emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show was not only billed as the season premiere, but it was also the start of the build-up to Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

The program was stacked to the brim, featuring the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X, an appearance by The Bloodline, and the looming presence of the newly-returned Bray Wyatt. Needless to say, the audience stayed fired up for most of the three-hour broadcast.

There were a lot of positives that came out of this week's show. Here are five things that stood out on another great episode of WWE RAW.

#5 - Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were quick to take a bite out of The Big Apple

Still, the most over unit in all of professional wrestling, Roman and the boys took Brooklyn by storm in the first segment of RAW. In what quickly turned into another scene-stealing promo from the faction, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn took center stage.

When The Tribal Chief confronted Jey Uso about his recent attitude, Sami told him he would handle the situation. Roman agreed, but just as The Honorary Uce was tending to business, Matt Riddle arrived.

He challenged Reigns, only to have Sami take on the match instead. It was another example of the growing kinship between the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and his newfound buddy. The fun connection between the two has been an entertaining aspect of the show and some of the best work of both men's careers.

#4 - The Good Brothers have returned, The Club is re-formed, and all is right with the world

The fearsome faction starred in an extended segment in which Judgment Day attacked Rey Mysterio, followed by Finn Balor bragging about making Edge say, "I Quit." He then called out AJ Styles, imploring him to finally show his allegiance to the group.

The Phenomenal One appeared to accept the offer. However, it was all a ruse as The Good Brothers walked out, making their WWE return. The audience loved it, and The O.C. was re-formed instantly.

Seeing this trio go on a babyface run will only add to the mix of intriguing performances up and down the entire card. Another positive move here by Triple H to bring back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They not only add to Styles' storyline but also another elite duo to the promotion's tag team ranks.

#3 - Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and confronts United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar returned sporting his cowboy hat and newfound country accent. The first chords of his theme song lit up the Barclays Center and announced his awesome presence. Bobby Lashley stood in the ring confused as he was scheduled for a title match with Seth Rollins, but The Beast Incarnate had other ideas.

Lesnar swiftly delivered a series of F5s to The All Mighty, leaving him vulnerable to Rollins, but Seth had injuries himself. His ribs were heavily taped as the leftovers from his brutal encounter with Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules were evident.

Rollins won the match and the WWE United States Championship rather easily due to The Beast's pre-match attack. This looks to be setting up another 'Clash of the Titans' as Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar will likely battle at Crown Jewel.

#2 - The tension still exists between Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

The Bloodline picked up where they had left off earlier in the night as Sami Zayn took on Matt Riddle. Roman Reigns had told Jey Uso that he was to accompany the Honorary Uce and ensure he won.

Instead, Jey kept impeding Sami at every opportunity he got. He even held brother Jimmy back from getting involved on Zayn's behalf. This led to Riddle getting the pin on Zayn while Jey was smiling and seemingly enjoying it all.

The Jey Uso-Sami Zayn dynamic within the Bloodline is fascinating on many fronts. It will lead to more conflict backstage between the two, with The Head of the Table right in the middle. Eventually, the situation will come to a head, and Reigns will have to make a tough decision.

There's no telling who is about to get their walking papers from the squad, whether it be Jey or Sami. That makes the elements of this angle so enjoyable; it has many layers.

#1 - The DX 25th Anniversary was the perfect way to cap off the show

With all the 'new' happening in WWE lately, there was a great bit of nostalgia to finish off the night. While all the members of D-Generation X have gotten older, no one seemed to mind. Their mode of transportation to the ring was their old DX assault vehicle. An appreciative audience voiced their approval.

From there, the celebration was relatively short but sweet. There was an immediate acknowledgment of the late WWE Hall of Famer and founding DX member Chyna. But, of course, there was also a lot of reflection thrown in for good measure.

The guys laughed about getting older and even made a couple of light-hearted jokes regarding Billy Gunn not going to be working on a show that weekend.

While they could have done more, it's admirable that the faction didn't try to take up much of the show. With most of the group now in executive roles in WWE, they very easily could have made themselves the focal point of the episode. Instead, D-Generation X treated this more like an 'old-timer's' day at the ballpark, where they simply doffed their caps and waved to the crowd.

The moment had to be the icing on the cake for Triple H, who recently produced one of the best editions of WWE RAW. It was a fantastic and fun-filled show that will undoubtedly have the fans anxiously awaiting what will happen this Friday on SmackDown.

