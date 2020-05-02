5 Biggest backstage outbursts in WWE history

Lesnar and Orton

Over the course of the past several decades, fans have witnessed a long string of storylines and matches unfold on their television screens. WWE has given us moments that have been etched into fans' memories forever. The biggest hidden aspect of WWE's weekly angles is something that's bound to intrigue the WWE Universe: what happens backstage when the cameras stop rolling?

Whatever fans see on their TVs isn't reality. That's why it shouldn't be a surprise when a report comes out stating that a Superstar was livid backstage, after displaying a completely positive demeanor in front of the audience.

In the following slideshow, we'll take a look at five of the biggest backstage outbursts in WWE history.

#5 Brock Lesnar throws a tantrum following John Cena loss

Cena and Lesnar

On the RAW after WrestleMania 28 in 2012, Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE after eight long years. Lesnar attacked John Cena immediately upon arrival and hit a thunderous F5 on him.

The two megastars feuded for the next few weeks, culminating in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake PPV. Cena was mauled by Lesnar at the PPV but somehow managed to put The Beast down and win the match.

After the match, Cena didn't sell the punishment that he received at the hands of Lesnar and cut a heartfelt promo for the live crowd, stating that he will be going home for a vacation. Cena was originally supposed to be stretchered out after the contest and Lesnar wasn't thrilled with him breaking the script.

He reportedly threw a tantrum backstage, tearing things up and yelling at backstage officials in the process. Lesnar also shouted at an official and said that the company was a mess. Lesnar is still a top draw on the main roster, eight years after his return to WWE. Cena is currently pursuing a Hollywood career and seems to be doing pretty well for himself.