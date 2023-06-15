5 biggest mistakes WWE has made with Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match is undeniably one of the most enthralling storytelling devices used in WWE over the past two decades. The concept was first introduced at WrestleMania 21, with Edge winning the inaugural ladder match. Following its massive success, WWE decided to create its own premium live event centered around the idea. As a result, MITB has become a highly anticipated event every year.

Although Money in the Bank winners have often been part of entertaining storylines that led to successful World Championship reigns, there have been instances where the title runs have been lackluster. Factors such as the length of the reign, booking decisions, or the timing of the cash-in can contribute to the underwhelming nature of the reign.

Unfortunately, some MITB winners' careers have been negatively impacted with their momentum being halted and their character development suffering as a consequence. With that being said, let's explore some of the biggest mistakes WWE has made with MITB.

#5. Removing Money in the Bank Ladder Match from Wrestlemania

Edge won the inaugural Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 21

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event debuted in 2010. This was the first time the MITB ladder match took place on the eponymous show. Removing it from WrestleMania was a significant decision that had both positive and negative implications.

The decision to create a dedicated premium live event has allowed for greater focus and buildup specifically for the MITB Ladder Match and its participants. However, the removal of the ladder match from WrestleMania significantly diminished anticipation surrounding it.

WrestleMania is The Grandest Stage of Them All, known for rasing fans' excitement and creating opportunities to showcase and elevate talents. Therefore, if the ladder match were to be reinstated in WrestleMania, it could play a crucial role in creating new stars.

#4. All female cash-ins in a single day since 2018

Alexa Bliss won the Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2018

The first-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match took place on WWE SmackDown in 2017. Carmella emerged victorious in that match and became the inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank, holding the contract for 287 days.

However, after Carmella, every other female contract holder has cashed in the contract on the same night or shortly after the event, resulting in very short reigns.

Having an immediate cash-in is a surprise factor but it also deprives the briefcase holder of development. Character development with the contract helps superstars to establish themselves as bigger threats against reigning champions.

#3. Wasted Money in the Bank opportunities

Baron Corbin won the 2017 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2017 Men's MITB Ladder Match had a star-studded lineup of some of the best wrestlers, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Dolph Ziggler was also there as a former Money in the Bank winner, but the match was unexpectedly won by Baron Corbin.

Following his win, Corbin went into a feud with Nakamura and lost by disqualification. He also suffered a loss via pinfall to The King of Strong Style a few weeks later.

During his reign as MITB holder, Corbin also feuded with John Cena. This looked to be the perfect rivalry to set him as a top heel in the company. Unfortunately, Corbin suffered a failed cash-in which sent him right down the card. Like Corbin, superstars like Braun Strowman and Damien Sandow have also suffered the same fate.

It is not necessary that every MITB holder has a successful cash-in; what is crucial is the elevation of the star's character. Unfortunately, WWE has failed to get this right in certain cases, resulting in missed opportunities to establish and develop their superstars effectively.

#2. Brock Lesnar winning Money in the Bank in 2019

Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2019

The primary objective of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is to create new stars. There have, however, been instances where WWE has fallen short of achieving that goal.

One such example was when Brock Lesnar, a part-timer and surprise entrant, won the MITB briefcase, overshadowing the efforts of the original participants. This decision raised concerns among fans about the missed opportunity to elevate a deserving full-time talent.

Being a part-time star, Brock Lesnar's appearances were rare, and his advocate Paul Heyman often appeared on television with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Lesnar's limited presence reduced the anticipation surrounding the briefcase among fans.

When Lesnar finally cashed in his contract, it was perceived as lackluster and predictable, reducing its impact. The moment felt forced and lacked the element of surprise that makes MITB cash-ins so exciting. Here, WWE missed an opportunity to create genuine surprise which further weakened the overall impact of Lesnar's cash-in and left fans disappointed.

#1. Austin Theory cashing in on mid-card title

Austin Theory had a failed cash-in against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Money in the Bank has been considered a turning point for its holder as the star has the opportunity to win a world championship. However, Austin Theory eschewed tradition and cashed in on a mid-card title.

Even targeting the lower championship, the current United State Champion was not fortunate enough to have a successful cash-in as he lost to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

The idea of cashing in on a mid-card title is likely to be the biggest mistake in Money in the Bank history as it lowers the overall value of all the future MITB briefcase holders in the company.

Poll : 0 votes