WrestleMania Backlash: 5 Biggest news stories - Zombie invasion, major possibilities for Roman Reigns' next title defense

After a successful WrestleMania event, WWE had to figure out a way to keep the momentum going via WrestleMania Backlash. For the most part, Sunday's pay-per-view succeeded in that regard.

This particular show could have benefited from a few surprises, but the general predictability of Sunday's proceedings did not deter the in-ring quality of matches. There was one specific unpredictable moment from the event, which has become a significant topic of conversation since the conclusion of WrestleMania Backlash.

Yes, wrestling fans are indeed talking about zombies on social media. In addition to that controversial topic, do mention your opinions regarding WrestleMania Backlash in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 A bunch of zombies "consumed" The Miz and John Morrison during WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash was sponsored by popular director Zack Snyder's new zombie heist film — Army of the Dead. Meanwhile, The Miz and Damian Priest wrestled in a Lumberjack match at the pay-per-view.

As part of a promotional tie-in for the movie, WWE put forward the ultimate test for suspension of disbelief and booked a bunch of zombies to surround the ring. These supernatural creatures acted as lumberjacks for The Miz and Priest's clash. It felt as though viewers had been subjected to a dose of Dungeon of Doom from WCW's silliest moments in history.

WrestleMania Backlash's Lumberjack match just couldn't fit into today's style of wrestling entertainment. The craziness didn't just stop with the premise of this bout, as The A-Lister and John Morrison were supposedly devoured by the zombies at the pay-per-view.

Although Damian Priest won the match, his triumph was overshadowed by the sheer goofiness of the situation. Irrespective of the negative reception to The Miz and Priest's supernatural collision, it has led to lengthy discussions on social media. Creating a lot of buzz seemed to be the primary goal of this marketing ploy.

As far as the story is concerned, let's just hope The Miz and John Morrison can find an antidote to stop their zombie transformations before Monday Night RAW. One can only imagine what a zombie version of Miz TV will look like.

