WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss explains her actions, popular tag team to split? (April 12, 2021)

From a few returns to a high-stakes main event, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

RAW after WrestleMania is always expected to be a highly newsworthy and significant affair. While this week's episode didn't exactly capture that premise to perfection, RAW still turned out to be an interesting show. Fans witnessed a general teaser of what could be in store for them over the next few months.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's WWE RAW (April 12, 2021).

#5 Maryse's WWE return could spell the end of The Miz and John Morrison's partnership

WWE RAW after WrestleMania featured Maryse's return to the company. The main premise behind her comeback was to promote a new season of Miz & Mrs. However, the more subtle developments here revolved around The Miz and John Morrison's future as allies.

It seemed as if Morrison wasn't exactly happy about being overshadowed by Maryse. During the Miz TV segment, The A-Lister took false credit for Bad Bunny's success at WrestleMania. Damian Priest interrupted the segment and did not agree with the same, which led to a 2-on-1 handicap match where The Miz and Morrison teamed up against Priest.

Initially, The Miz and Morrison briefly argued about who should separately face Priest, but Maryse eventually steered them into the direction of the handicap bout.

The former NXT star held his own against The Dirt Sheet duo for a while, but a series of shenanigans allowed The Miz and Morrison to pick up the win. Surely, many expected Priest to emerge victorious here.

But despite the outcome, Maryse's presence always makes The Miz a more interesting character than he already is. Perhaps we wouldn't have even gotten the comedic genius of a pants-less Miz without her.

However, the bigger question here is whether or not John Morrison will remain by The Miz's side for the foreseeable future. Regardless of what happens, the two stars have excellent chemistry with each other, and this potential storyline promises to be an entertaining ride.

