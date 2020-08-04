From mysterious blackouts to Shane McMahon's "RAW Underground", this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

I have to say, that WWE's drastic decision to make RAW appear like a completely different show may not be everyone's cup of tea. I loved this change in presentation from a subjective standpoint, even though there's no telling how long the company will stick with it.

Each and every segment blended into the next one through a recurring series of plot threads, and the road to this year's SummerSlam may just be the strangest one we have seen in a while.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (August 3, 2020).

#5: A group of miscreants caused a power outage as Apollo Crews retained his U.S. Title

As WWE reported on their website before this week's RAW, a new faction was supposed to debut during the episode.

What nobody expected was the fashion in which this unlawful group of people would affect the entire night's proceedings. WWE RAW suffered blackouts and technical difficulties during several instances, and it became an important plot thread when Apollo Crews retained his U.S. Title against MVP to kick-off this episode.

The flickering lights and "unsafe conditions" were MVP's excuses for the loss, and the United States Championship wasn't the only gold his faction lost last night.

Shelton Benjamin's 24/7 title went missing, and before you know it, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Benjamin are fighting over it inside a WWE ring.

Tozawa eventually became the new 24/7 champion, and it will be interesting to see how The Hurt Business moves forward from this very strange episode of WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, the mysterious faction's idea is interesting enough to reel viewers in for next week's episode.