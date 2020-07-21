From Bayley's surprising defeat in a singles match to Randy Orton and The Big Show's Unsanctioned Match at the end of the show, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

After a highly polarizing Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View, Monday Night RAW felt like a standard affair that did a decent job in advancing storylines for the time being. WWE fans also witnessed a few small-scale unexpected moments, but for the most part, let's hope that WWE shakes up their television content on the Road to SummerSlam.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (July 20, 2020).

#5: Ruby Riott and Shelton Benjamin broke and made important WWE records

Ruby Riott wins her first singles match since defeating Nikki Cross on the 11th of February 2019 episode of #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/eUYGJOympm — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 21, 2020

Ruby Riott's win-loss record hasn't been good at all in recent memory. But did you know that her only singles victory prior to last night's WWE RAW occurred way back in February 2019?

Riott faced Peyton Royce in a one-on-one match this week, and Riott's genuine emotions were displayed all over her face after she successfully defeated her opponent. Since the dissolution of Riott Squad, Ruby Riott's WWE career had been on a downward spiral. But after breaking her losing streak on this week's episode of WWE RAW, let's hope that Ruby's win-loss record improves over the next few episodes.

Time between first and 100th recognized reigns of a title:



- @WWE Championship: 47 years, 2 months

- #ICTitle: 24 years, 10 months



- 24/7 Championship: 1 year, 2 months@Sheltyb803 @RonKillings #WWERAW — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 21, 2020

On the other hand, Shelton Benjamin made a WWE record last night, where he became the new 24/7 Champion after pinning R-Truth in a backstage segment.

Not only is he the 100th 24/7 Champion, but you can see above that the time it took the company to establish their hundredth 24/7 title reign is considerably lower for obvious reasons.