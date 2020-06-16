5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (June 15, 2020)

WWE RAW featured an excellent piece of storytelling between Christian, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton!

The Big Show and Dominick also appeared in this newsworthy episode of WWE RAW.

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Christian faced Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match!

From a huge twist in the main event match between Randy Orton and Christian to R-Truth defending the honor of Drew McIntyre's WWE title, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

If you thought Backlash was not an impressive Pay-Per-View at all, then last night's episode of RAW had a far better approach towards making the show engaging. Since Bruce Prichard took over the Red brand's creative direction recently, you could feel that the show had a more 'sports entertainment' vibe to it.

Streamlining WWE's creative process might have been a better decision in the long run, and this week's episode of RAW can be seen as initial proof of the success of taking a new approach.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (June 15, 2020).

#5: Bobby Lashley wants a divorce

Bobby Lashley's WWE career seems to be heading in all the right directions ever since MVP became his advocate.

Advertisement

Several months ago, Lashley had been stuck in a melodramatic love triangle storyline along with Lana and Rusev. In the end, Lana and Lashley's onscreen marriage became a liability for The All-Mighty's latest character development.

You can't bring back the old Lashley without freeing the character from his previous angle in WWE, and instead of burying his fictional marriage with Lana, WWE took a step in the direction of most likely ending the storyline for the time being.

Lana proved to be a thorn in Lashley's back since she cost him a Championship victory at this year's Backlash Pay-Per-View. MVP and Lana represent the two different paths he can take at the moment, and as expected, Lashley chose to stick with MVP after noticing a significant improvement in his WWE career.

Now, Bobby Lashley may be the most likely candidate to face Drew McIntyre once again at the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

1 / 5 NEXT