WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Carmella fires Reginald, Steel Cage showdown (March 5, 2021)

From Apollo Crews' intense promo to a Steel Cage main event, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode was an engaging ride from start-to-finish. Aside from a few booking grievances, the major storyline with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan made this a memorable show. Two matches for Fastlane have been booked at this stage, and both matches were addressed during this episode.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 5, 2021).

#5 Sami Zayn couldn't recognize a member of his own documentary crew on WWE SmackDown

Conspiracy theories have created widespread paranoia throughout history, and Sami Zayn perfectly represents that demographic on WWE SmackDown.

This week, King Corbin and Zayn were scheduled to fight The Street Profits in a tag team rematch. However, plans changed when Corbin didn't look forward to teaming up with The Great Liberator. Instead, WWE fans witnessed two sets of back-to-back singles matches:

King Corbin vs. Montez Ford. Sami Zayn vs. Angelo Dawkins.

In the first bout, Corbin successfully defeated Ford with Zayn at ringside. However, Zayn was abandoned by Corbin when it came to the second bout due to a miscommunication.

Towards the end of Zayn vs. Dawkins, The Great Liberator got distracted when Ford cut a promo in front of his documentary crew. As a result, Dawkins capitalized on the distraction and picked up a victory over Zayn.

Of course, Zayn could have avoided the aforementioned distraction if he realized that some documentary scenes can be edited out in post-production.

After the match, Zayn's paranoia got out of hand. WWE's resident conspiracy theorist couldn't recognize a man from his own documentary crew. Zayn took out his frustrations on the poor bystander by attacking him.

The only person who lost in this whole scenario was Zayn. Corbin picked up a victory earlier, and at least one member of The Street Profits emerged victorious as well.

Can Sami Zayn find a way to redeem himself on the Road to WrestleMania 37?

