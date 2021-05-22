WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories- Aleister Black's unexpected target, Seth Rollins goes berserk (May 21, 2021)

As the ThunderDome era enters its final stages, WWE SmackDown maintained its consistency this week. The Blue brand's buildup to Hell in a Cell has officially begun, and the show recently presented a few interesting directions for some storylines.

Hours before the episode aired worldwide, WWE revealed that live events would return from July 2021 onward. Fans are unquestionably excited about the live crowd's presence on SmackDown, as the show has been quite engaging lately.

A few issues aside, the latest episode from the Blue brand showcased the Intercontinental Championship scenario in a big way. On that note, which show did you think was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (May 21, 2021).

#5 Aleister Black targeted Big E during WWE SmackDown's main event mayhem

Aleister Black was initially featured in one of his cryptic promos during this week's WWE SmackDown. However, viewers had no idea that he would return to the ThunderDome in the same episode.

Apollo Crews defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a fatal-four-way contest during the main event.

All four men put on a fast-paced bout, which seemed like the perfect way to conclude the show. However, the conclusion itself wasn't straightforward, as Aleister Black returned to influence the result.

He specifically targeted Big E with a Black Mass and Crews capitalized on the interference to retain his title.

As a whole, the Intercontinental Championship scenario took an interesting turn this week. Aleister Black's motive for attacking Big E remains unclear, but the two stars will likely feud with each other moving forward.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, or at least one of them, could keep pursuing the Intercontinental title on WWE SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT