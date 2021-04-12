WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2: 5 Biggest news stories - Supernatural cliffhanger, new champions crowned

From a bizarre opening to several significant title changes, WWE WrestleMania 37: Night Two featured many contrasting moments.

The first night of the pay-per-view received critical acclaim and it satisfied the needs of a demanding audience. However, the second night wasn't as cohesive but turned out to be a superior show in terms of controversy and newsworthiness.

But as a whole, the overall quality of WrestleMania 37 stands out in contrast to previous years' events. Apart from a few issues, this particular WrestleMania will have its special place in the history books.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE WrestleMania 37: Night Two.

#5 Alexa Bliss possibly betrayed The Fiend in a surprising turn of events at WWE WrestleMania 37

The Fiend and Randy Orton's clash kicked off night two of WrestleMania. The visual spectacle of it all seemed impressive, and The Fiend was the clear favorite to win this match.

During the bout itself, The Fiend looked like an indestructible monster. However, the finish of the match surprised everyone in the arena, as well as viewers who witnessed it from the comfort of their homes.

Alexa Bliss, who summoned The Fiend to appear at WrestleMania, emerged with a mysterious black liquid running down her face. This distracted The Fiend, as Orton took advantage of the situation and hit an RKO for the victory.

Without any explanation, The Fiend and Bliss disappeared from the ring area after the match. Apparently, Bliss may have distracted her ally on purpose, but the motivation behind her actions remains a mystery. This cliffhanger must be addressed during the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, as it hasn't led to a lot of favorable reactions from the fans.

It is believed that Alexa Bliss may have transformed into Sister Abigail towards the end of Orton vs. The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania. Additionally, it doesn't seem like this saga is over yet. Perhaps the feud could conclude with a gimmick/cinematic match between Orton and The Fiend in the near future.

On the one hand, people have an intriguing reason to watch RAW. But at the same time, WWE could have booked a similar twist involving Alexa Bliss without featuring an abrupt conclusion to Randy Orton and The Fiend's much-awaited in-ring clash.

Perhaps it wasn't the best idea to kick off night two of WrestleMania with this match.

