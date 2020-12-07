5 Biggest questions from NXT TakeOver: WarGames

NXT TakeOver: WarGames was a significant event for the NXT brand. It was the final TakeOver of the year. Sunday night also offered one of the year's best shows with two wild WarGames matches.

The women's division kicked off the night with an epic match that had some of the biggest spots of the show. Raquel Gonzalez surprised the NXT Universe by pinning the NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai to win the match for Team Candice LeRae.

The show also featured the continuation of two heated singles feuds. Dexter Lumis overcame Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher after a very intense match.

Elsewhere, Leon Ruff’s reign as the NXT North American Champion came to an end while Johnny Gargano began his third reign with the title. Ghostface revealed himself to be Austin Theory, and he helped Gargano walk away victorious. Finally, The Undisputed ERA reigned supreme. They defeated The Kings of NXT in a chaotic WarGames match that lasted almost an hour.

This show will surely shape the short-term future of NXT. Here's a look at the five most pressing questions coming out of this year’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

#5 What’s next for Leon Ruff following his NXT North American Championship loss at TakeOver: WarGames?

Leon Ruff surprised everyone, including himself, by defeating Johnny Gargano a month ago to win the NXT North American Championship. He defeated Gargano once again in a rematch to retain his title. This title defense led to a Triple Threat Match involving Ruff, Gargano, and Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

While Ruff seemed like a clear underdog, he still tried his best to retain his title. He fought valiantly against two of NXT's top stars. But Gargano ultimately pinned him to end the match and become a three-time North American Champion.

Now that it seems like Ruff’s dream run is over, his future is unclear. He arrived in WWE as an enhancement talent, but he's become a fairly prominent player in NXT.

Winning the title was arguably the most significant achievement of his wrestling career so far. It seems unlikely that NXT will keep him in the championship picture, though. His run heading into NXT TakeOver: WarGames could be a one-shot. But he could still find success on the black-and-gold brand. He could even chase the NXT Tag Team Championship. Anything's possible for the former champion.

Will Ruff become an enhancement talent once again following his loss? Or will NXT find a good way to use him?