5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE RAW opened up with a big announcement for WrestleMania 37. MVP and Bobby Lashley were in the ring when it was revealed that Lashley would defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre then defeated The Miz on RAW, while Lashley defeated Sheamus later in the show. Many fans questioned this direction; why WWE didn't book a number one contender’s match for the WWE Championship before WrestleMania?

On Wednesday, WWE NXT featured the debut of LA Knight. Knight rolled over August Grey with ease to begin his NXT run with a win. Elsewhere, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark after a great match.

Plus, Io Shirai offered Raquel González an opportunity to face her for the NXT Women’s Championship. Will Gonzálezbe the one to dethrone the champion? And what’s next for Austin Theory after his loss to Dexter Lumis?

Finally, Edge made his return to the WWE SmackDown ring after a ten-year gap since his last match on the blue brand. He immediately made an impact with a victory over Jey Uso. Will he play a significant role as the guest enforcer during Sunday’s Universal Championship match?

As for the women's division, how long will Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair remain on the same page before they finally implode on the road to WrestleMania?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods just transitional WWE RAW Tag Team Champions?

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in WWE

The New Day has been one of the most impressive tag teams in WWE history. Even though Big E is doung his own thing, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are still doing a great job together.

On WWE RAW this week, Kingston and Woods got a RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had a good run, but they lost the titles on this week’s show.

The New Day has done well whenever WWE has trusted them with the tag team titles. But it looks like the duo will be having a short reign this time around. Immediately after their victory, AJ Styles and Omos came out to challenge the two men for the titles at WrestleMania 37.

NEW DAY WINS!



We have NEW #WWERaw TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/bnsvqEOKYq — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Omos is yet to compete in the WWE ring, and he will make his debut at The Show of Shows. On the other hand, Styles has never won a tag team title in WWE.

The creative team could look to fix both issues and allow Omos to win his first match and give Styles his first tag team title reign.

Does this mean that Woods and Kingston are just transitional champions? Did WWE give the titles to the babyfaces just so Styles and Omos can have a go at them?

The answer seems to be a resounding yes, and it looks like this title reign won’t benefit The New Day very much.

