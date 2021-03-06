5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE RAW had a big match scheduled for this week’s show. The Miz was scheduled to make his first WWE Championship defense against The Almighty Bobby Lashley. The Miz did a good job at playing the cowardly heel, allowing Lashley to come out strong. However, was it the right call to have Lashley win the title on an episode of RAW rather than a pay-per-view?

Meanwhile, RETRIBUTION lost in a six-man tag team match against The Lucha House Party and Riddle. Mustafa Ali then challenged Riddle to a non-title match and defeated him with the help of his partners. Is Riddle’s United States Championship reign in jeopardy so early?

WWE NXT saw chaos ensue during the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. After the referee was knocked out, Adam Pearce sent in another official, who wrongfully awarded the victory to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Will Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez get another shot at the titles?

Daniel Bryan booked his ticket to WWE Fastlane by defeating Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match. WWE teased another alliance between Seth Rollins and Murphy on the show. Can the two men get back together even after their involvement with The Mysterios?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Why is Charlotte Flair back in the WWE RAW Women’s Championship picture?

Charlotte Flair was in an intense rivalry with Lacey Evans not too long ago. Evans, who’d been paired up with Ric Flair, continued to mock The Queen until she made a big announcement. Evans revealed that she was pregnant, and it looked like WWE was going to take that into the storyline against Charlotte.

However, the announcement turned out to be real and Evans did not compete against Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. WWE RAW creative recently decided to break up the partnership between Charlotte and Asuka, and Charlotte immediately expressed her desire to face The Empress.

While most Superstars lose out once their opponent gets injured or takes time away, Charlotte doesn’t have to face the same. Why is The Queen back in the RAW Women’s Championship picture without a feud?

Apparently, Peyton Royce's mom has had enough of seeing her daughter get pushed to the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/92JkWHEkHo — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 2, 2021

Charlotte is the top woman in the RAW locker room, but WWE creative could have picked someone else for Asuka. The Empress hasn’t had a proper rivalry for her title for a very long time, and this was the perfect time to build that rivalry for her.

However, putting Charlotte in the title picture against Asuka immediately after their alliance broke makes things seem forced. WWE could have done a better job with the RAW Women’s title picture.

