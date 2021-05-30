5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown: Kofi Kingston's second chance; Finn Balor to move?

WWE RAW had a few interesting segments this week. Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre got in a war of words that led to a #1 contender match for the WWE Championship. Their match ended in disqualification, and the two superstars will compete once again on RAW next week. Who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell?

Natalya and Tamina retained their Women’s Tag Team Championships in the main event of RAW. Should WWE move away from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to give someone else a chance to win the titles?

Riddle also surprised the WWE Universe by defeating Xavier Woods with an RKO. Will Riddle’s choice of finisher cause a rift between him and Orton or will they become a better team?

Franky Monet made an impressive in-ring debut on NXT. Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to retain his NXT Championship. Who will dare to step up to Kross next on NXT?

The Usos returned to the ring on WWE SmackDown to defeat The Street Profits. Jimmy Uso asked Adam Pearce to give him and his brother a match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles soon after. Will Roman Reigns be happy with Jimmy and Jey’s quest for gold?

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella on SmackDown to push ahead as the top woman on the Blue brand. How long will fans have to wait before Bayley gets another shot at The EST’s title?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Does Kofi Kingston need to prove himself before getting a WWE Championship match?

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley came out with MVP to talk about his loss to Kofi Kingston. Lashley and MVP believed that Drew McIntyre was the main problem and wanted him out of the championship picture.

McIntyre interrupted Lashley and MVP and so did Kofi Kingston. Both men made their case for a title match against The All-Mighty before Adam Pearce booked a match between the two superstars.

The match ended in disqualification after Lashley and MVP attacked both men late in the match. It was good to watch two top superstars compete for a chance to challenge the WWE Champion. However, does Kofi need to prove himself after already pinning Lashley in a non-title match?

Kofi did get some assistance from The Scottish Warrior to pick up the victory. However, his victory should have automatically taken him to the WWE Championship picture.

If Bobby Lashley or MVP interfere in Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston next week, Lashley will be suspended for 90 days!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/RIuzHJAgjn — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 25, 2021

Putting McIntyre back in the title scene after losing a few times does not make much sense. Why does Kofi need to prove himself once again to get a shot at the title he never got a rematch for?

