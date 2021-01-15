Top 5 Returns in WWE Royal Rumble history

WWE Royal Rumble 2021, scheduled for January 31, is just around the corner. Superstars like Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley have declared that they'll be competing in the Rumble Matches. More announcements can be expected in the coming days. The build to the show has left fans guessing, as usual.

Over the years, the Royal Rumble Matches have featured several high-profile returns that shocked the crowds. These unexpected moments often add even more electricity to the exciting match. Though this year's Royal Rumble won't have the luxury of a roaring crowd, WWE could be hoping to pull off a few surprise returns.

The imminent returns of stars like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch during this year's Rumble has kept the fans at the edge of their seats, with many fans hoping they make their presence felt at the PPV.

On that note, in this article we will take a look at some of the biggest returns in the history of the Royal Rumble. Do share your personal favorite returns in the comments section.

#5 Rey Mysterio ( WWE Royal Rumble 2018)

Rey Mysterio

Returning to the company after three years, Rey Mysterio's appearance at Royal Rumble 2018 was much more than just a surprise return. Yes, the fans cheered him when his music hit at number 27, but the most vital aspect was the fact that this was Mysterio's first Rumble appearance after the disaster of 2014.

In a Royal Rumble match where everyone wanted Daniel Bryan to enter at number 30, Mysterio made his way out, and the audience booed unceremoniously. One of the most beloved faces of all time faced the outrage of fans, that wasn't even directed towards him in the first place.

However, just four years later, his return was warmly received by the fans who were happy to see him return after a long time away from the company. Though his stay in the ring was quite short, barely touching 10 minutes, it was memorable. He eliminated Adam Cole in the process, though he was eventually thrown over the top rope by Finn Balor.

Since then, Mysterio has been going strong in the company, with his son Dominik Mysterio also making his in-ring debut with a well-received bout against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020.