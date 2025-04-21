5 Biggest streaks broken at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 wrapped up with many new champions, alliances, and surprising moments. Several streaks were also broken during the two-night affair.

The Show of Shows concluded with many talked-about moments. John Cena became a record-breaking 17-time World Champion, Jey Uso became the new World Heavyweight Champion, Becky Lynch returned after an extended hiatus, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shockingly allied, Dominik Mysterio was crowned as the Intercontinental Champion, and much more. However, some notable moments took place more subtly.

In this list, we will look at the five biggest streaks that were broken at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#5. John Cena broke more than one record at WrestleMania 41

With John Cena beating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Franchise Player now holds the most World Championship wins in the company with 17, beating his and Ric Flair's record. However, that wasn't the only thing he broke last weekend.

By winning at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, The Cenation Leader broke his eight-year losing streak at the event. The last time he won at The Show of Shows was in 2017 when he teamed up with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse. John was defeated by The Undertaker in 2018, by The Fiend in 2020, and by Austin Theory in 2023.

#4. Bianca Belair's dominant streak has been broken

When it comes to an undefeated streak at WrestleMania, the wrestler who automatically pops up is The Undertaker. Although The Deadman was defeated twice, his 21 consecutive wins and overall 25 victories are a part of the folklore. In the women's division, Bianca Belair is the closest to having this record, but it was broken this weekend.

After The EST of WWE was pinned by IYO SKY in the Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship, her 4-0 streak came to an end. Her streak began at 'Mania 37 against Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone), and then she went on to pick up victories over Becky Lynch and Asuka in 2022 and 2023, respectively, before joining forces with Jade Cargill and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match last year.

#3. IYO SKY made history at WWE WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY walked in on the second night of The Grandest Stage of Them All as Women's World Champion and walked out still holding the gold. However, that wasn't the only win she celebrated at the event.

The Genius of The Sky winning at The Show of Shows marked the first time a Japanese star had won at the event in the past 15 years. The last name who did so was Yoshi Tatsu at WrestleMania 26 in a battle royal on the pre-show. The Damage CTRL member is also the first-ever Japanese woman to win at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. Roman Reigns broke a couple of streaks this past weekend

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins closed the show on the first night of the event, with The Visionary walking out with his new ally, Paul Heyman. For the Original Tribal Chief, his streak was broken as soon as he walked out.

For the past four years, Roman had competed in a championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This year's Show of Shows marked the first time since WrestleMania 37 that he didn't compete for a world title. His loss also marked the first time since 2018 that Reigns didn't win a match at the PLE. Although he lost to Cody Rhodes on Night Two last year, the OG Bloodline leader and The Rock emerged victorious in a tag team match against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on Night One.

#1. A six-year tradition was broken last weekend

While many superstars set records and broke streaks last weekend, the event itself also broke a six-year streak.

As many may know, the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble usually main-events The Show of Shows. However, 'Mania 41 marked the first time in six years that a non-Rumble winner headlined the event. The last time this happened was in 2018, when Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlined the event instead of that year's Royal Rumble winner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

