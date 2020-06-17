5 biggest unscripted WWE moments involving Vince McMahon

Here are 5 WWE moments involving Vince McMahon that weren't a part of the script.

Vince McMahon has broken the script quite a few times in his career.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is regarded by many as possibly the greatest businessman to have ever graced the pro-wrestling industry. He spent decades on end turning WWE into one of the biggest global media conglomerates today.

After being away from in-ring action for several years, Vince McMahon decided to get more involved in weekly storylines and thus the Mr. McMahon character was born in the 90s.

Vince's rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin ensured that WWE wouldn't lose to WCW in the Monday Night Wars, and it ultimately led to Vince buying off WCW in early 2001. Over the course of his decorated career as an on-screen villain, Vince McMahon has been a part of countless segments that were a part of WWE's weekly angles.

There were a few instances though, where Vince McMahon was involved in moments that were unscripted, i.e. moments that were not written in the script and happened in the heat of the moment or due to unforeseen circumstances. Let's check out five of these moments.

#5 Vince McMahon's hilarious ear tug

Vince's ear tug

After Vince McMahon's team put down The Alliance at Survivor Series 2001, Ric Flair made his return to WWE and revealed that he and Vince are co-owners of the company. In a hilarious bit, Vince began pulling his ear with a weird expression on his face. In reality, Vince had informed Bruce Prichard that he would pull his ear as a cue to hit Stone Cold's music. It took some time to follow the directions though, as they had to instruct the production truck to hit the music when Vince gave the cue.

Vince decided to aggressively tug his ear when Austin's music didn't hit, as a way to tell the production to hit his music ASAP. The music eventually hit and Austin made his way to the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT