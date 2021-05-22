5 of Drew McIntyre's biggest WWE victories

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner, multi-time Intercontinental Champion, and former Raw Tag-Team Champion. The Scottish Warrior is one of the most hard-working, committed, consistent, and talented performers of his generation.

The former WWE Champion first debuted on the main roster in August 2009. He was billed as "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon. Over the next year, McIntyre rose through the ranks quickly, gaining victories over Matt Hardy, John Morrison, R-Truth, Yoshi Tatsu, Kofi Kingston, and Kane. He also won the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Chosen One eventually fell down the pecking order, being relegated to the lower mid-card despite being primed for a main-event run.

The Scottish Warrior allied with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal to form the 3MB, which was never a real threat on the main roster. He was released in June 2014.

Like a true sportsman, McIntyre regained focus, improved his wrestling ability, and became a huge name outside WWE. He grabbed the attention of WWE officials, and returned to WWE in April 2017.

His second run with WWE has been a massive success. Drew McIntyre has seemingly realized his true potential in WWE and has become a major draw, but his rise hasn't come overnight.

This list will explore five of Drew McIntyre's biggest victories that launched him into the stratosphere.

#5 Drew McIntyre defeats Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match

Drew McIntyre destroyed Dolph Ziggler.

When McIntyre was promoted to the main roster from NXT, he returned to RAW alongside the veteran Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff and The Scottish Warrior dominated the scene in the summer of 2018.

McIntyre was Ziggler's bodyguard and helped Ziggler win the Intercontinental Championship from Seth Rollins. Eventually, McIntyre and Ziggler entered a feud alongside Braun Strowman against The Shield.

However, McIntyre eventually broke off the alliance with Ziggler as his allegiance to Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin strengthened. This led to a feud with Dolph Ziggler, which culminated in a Steel Cage match on the first edition of RAW in 2019.

McIntyre was dominant in this match. Dolph Ziggler sold every move perfectly and made McIntyre look extremely strong. McIntyre won the brutal encounter definitively with a devastating Claymore. However, he was far from finished with Ziggler. McIntyre laid out his former friend with another Claymore.

This victory was essential in establishing Drew McIntyre as a threat. This was McIntyre's first major clean victory on the main roster upon his return.

