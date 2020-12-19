WWE puts out a lot of content every single week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some things left the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

In this weekly series, we take a look at WWE's three main shows, RAW, NXT and SmackDown, to explore the confusing booking decisions that took place on these programs.

In this article, we will be looking at five such decisions WWE made this week.

#5 Lana gets beaten down and removed from WWE TLC

Lana was the victim of a vicious beatdown from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Lana has been a focal point of the WWE RAW women's division for some time now. Her feud with Nia Jax and the WWE announce table has been featured on the red brand for most of the fall season.

Lana had her own WWE Chronicle in November.

The storyline of Lana being constantly bullied and ridiculed by Jax and Shayna Baszler built her up as a sympathetic babyface. Shortly thereafter, Lana became the sole survivor at WWE Survivor Series.

The story then progressed to include Lana's new friendship with Asuka. The duo earned a title match with two victories over Jax and Baszler. But after Lana finally overcame adversity and beat Jax, she was destroyed by the dastardly duo. Now, Lana has been removed from WWE TLC.

EXCLUSIVE: @WWEAsuka supports @LanaWWE as she is taken to an ambulance for transport to a local medical facility after a brutal attack on #WWERaw by @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler. pic.twitter.com/rxtz2eYFoH — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 15, 2020

The decision to implement this angle so close to WWE TLC is quite bizarre. Many fans were disappointed by this development. Lana's entire narrative has been building towards her overcoming the odds and finally winning some championship gold. But as it stands, that outcome has been delayed, if not cancelled entirely.

One could argue that WWE is doubling down on Lana as the ultimate underdog, and they'll have her triumphantly return on Sunday. But WWE also muddied the waters on Monday night. On WWE RAW, the returning Mandy Rose saved her tag team partner, Dana Brooke from Jax and Baszler. So the champions might have a new threat on their hands.

Plus, the fact that this match does not have a table stipulation attached to it is also stunningg. The story wrote itself. Lana was put through tables every week by Jax. Booking this ordinary match at a show that's sole purpose is to add certain furniture-based stipulations is absurd. But at this point, this whole Lana storyline has become fairly confusing, so the lack of logic is consistent.