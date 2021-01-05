5 blockbuster matches WWE could book next between legends and current Superstars

Goldberg made a surprise return to WWE on RAW Legends Night to set up a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

Prior to this week’s RAW, it had been expected that the WCW icon would feud with Roman Reigns when he next appeared in WWE. The two men were originally supposed to face off at WrestleMania 36 in a Universal Championship match.

However, Reigns pulled out of the event due to COVID-19 concerns, meaning Goldberg took on Braun Strowman instead.

Appearances from the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg often cause debates amongst the WWE Universe. While some fans enjoy the intensity and believability of those high-profile names, others believe they are taking up positions on the card from full-time Superstars.

Whether people like it or not, WWE matches between part-time and full-time Superstars are not going away. Goldberg, for example, is only contracted to have two matches per year. Another legendary Superstar, The Rock, has even hinted that he is interested in returning for a one-off match.

With Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg now penciled in, let’s count down five other blockbuster matches that WWE could book between legends and current Superstars.

#5 WWE blockbuster match: AJ Styles vs. Triple H

Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021

At the age of 43, AJ Styles is still widely considered to be one of the best in-ring competitors in the world. The two-time WWE Champion recently told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy that his preferred WrestleMania 37 opponent is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. If not him, then Styles wants to face either Edge or Triple H.

Advertisement

Since his return in the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has had two singles matches against Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Triple H has not competed in a televised WWE match since he lost to Orton at Super ShowDown in 2019.

Styles has never faced Triple H in a one-on-one match. Although he is unsure if the match will ever happen, The Phenomenal One has made it clear that he has The Game in his sights.

“There’s a reason why he’s still doing what he’s doing. NXT is a brand because of Triple H. There’s no question of that. So I would love to see how that would work in a match with him. Will it ever happen? I don’t know, but I’m trying guys!”

Styles successfully convinced a 54-year-old Undertaker to reverse his unofficial retirement to face him at WrestleMania 36. Triple H, 51, has still not called time on his in-ring career, but he rarely competes in matches these days.