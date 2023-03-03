5 Blockbuster WWE WrestleMania matches for 36 year old star chosen to receive massive push

WWE and professional wrestling is an interesting medium of entertainment. Some stars can go from the penthouse to the outhouse in record time. Occasionally, the opposite can be true too. A superstar can go from the bottom of the card and go on to become a top-level talent.

If rumors are to be believed, the latter may be the case for 36-year old former Olympian Chad Gable. Triple H is allegedly considering splitting up The Alpha Academy tandem of Otis & Gable with the hopes of slotting the heavyweight powerhouse with the Maximum Male Models while also giving Chad a singles push.

Gable had an impressive showing on Monday Night RAW against Cody Rhodes, something The American Nightmare allegedly wanted. The Olympian has also been shown to be competitive with the likes of Bronson Reed & Seth Rollins in recent weeks.

If the rumored push does come to fruition for the master of the "Shoosh", Gable could end up having a big-time bout at WrestleMania 39. There are a number of major matches he could potentially have, even excuding those stars already confirmed for big bouts at the show. What might he do at The Show Of Shows?

Below are five blockbuster WWE WrestleMania matches for Chad Gable.

#5. Chad Gable and Seth Rollins have tremendous chemistry

Seth Freakin' Rollins is one of the most talented and consistent superstars of this or any era. The former WWE Champion has been one of the top stars on the main roster for a decade now. He found success in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene prior to being signed by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Rollins' WrestleMania future isn't yet guaranteed, but there's a chance he won't be available for Gable. The Architect has been having verbal spats with Logan Paul and even called out the social media megastar for a face-to-face meeting on WWE RAW next week.

Logan Paul is a part-time wrestler, however, who has many projects away from the ring. If he can't appear at WrestleMania for whatever reason, Gable could battle Seth Rollins at the event. They've proven to have fantastic in-ring chemistry based on their RAW matches, and they'll no doubt deliver even bigger at The Show Of Shows.

#4. AJ Styles could return for The Show Of Shows

AJ Styles in Mexico

AJ Styles has been wrestling for well over two decades. Prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment, he found major success in TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and in various other indies. Since joining WWE, he's become a multi-time world champion.

Unfortunately, the master of The Styles Clash hasn't been on WWE television for months. This was due to an ankle injury he suffered in late 2022. This comes after he had renewed momentum as part of The O.C. with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, & Mia Yim.

A return date for The Phenomenal One isn't yet known and he could potentially miss WrestleMania altogether. If AJ somehow ends up returning in time for The Show Of Shows, he and Gable could put on an absolute clinic in California.

#3. He could fight Otis if The Alpha Academy breaks up

Otis & Cody Rhodes

As noted, Chad Gable could be in line for a singles push. While this is far from confirmed, there's plenty of reason to believe this may be the case. As per the report, Otis is focusing on the Maximum Male Models while Gable is delivering high-quality television matches on a near-weekly basis.

An interesting part of the aforementioned report is that both stars are hesitant to break up due to their real-life friendship. While that's certainly understandable, WWE may use that to make for a big-time bout at WrestleMania 39.

Otis could turn on Master Gable to join the Maximum Male Models. This could then lead to the former RAW Tag Team Champions going one-on-one at The Show Of Shows. If Chad can defeat his bigger opponent, it'd instantly put him on the map as somebody to pay attention to in the singles ranks.

#2. Chad Gable could challenge for the United States Championship

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the most despised villains in WWE. The two-time champion and former Mr. Money in the Bank is a top star on Monday Night RAW despite suffering a humiliating series of losses last year.

The Now is the current-reigning United States Champion. He's in his second reign with the title, even successfully defending it inside the Elimination Chamber. However, the talented star is yet to have a match for WrestleMania Hollywood.

Many fans are expecting him and John Cena to clash at The Show Of Shows, but just like Logan Paul, Cena is a very busy superstar. There's a chance he'll be unable to compete at the event. If that's the case, Gable could challenge for the United States Championship and kickstart his singles push in a big way.

#1. John Cena is set to return to WWE RAW on Monday

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars of all time. He had incredible longevity as the top star in WWE, lasting longer than nearly any other major face of the company before him.

The 16-time world champion is a major star in Hollywood and no longer regularly competes in the ring. In fact, he's only had one match in over a year, which was a feel-good tag team bout on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022.

As noted, The Champ is set to appear on RAW this upcoming Monday. He's likely to be interrupted by Austin Theory as the two have teased a major rivalry for almost a year. Still, there could be an interesting twist where the two don't lock horns at WrestleMania. If this happens, Gable could step up and battle John Cena instead.

