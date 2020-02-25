5 bold decisions that can shake up the Road to WrestleMania

Will plans change for the good?

If recent creative transitions are anything to take into account, then the fans could be in for a rather shockingly entertaining Road to WrestleMania.

With only two matches confirmed for this year's visual extravaganza, it is being reported that the WWE creative team could be making some compelling alterations to the show. These changes definitely bring a different baggage of excitement to the Showcase of the Immortals and may actually make the show even better.

Even though no plans have been confirmed as of now, I'll try my best to make this as realistic as I can for the viewers. Make sure to leave a comment and share what you think could make WrestleMania 36 even more unpredictable.

#1 Daniel Bryan ends the Yes Movement and joins forces with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

This could be something epic

Even though I love Daniel Bryan's whole underdog persona, I believe it's in the best interest of SmackDown Live that he turns heel and ends the Yes Movement.

There's so much Bryan brings to the table when he's playing a heel and if the creative team finds a way to align him with Sami, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro, things on the blue brand will certainly change for the better.

The former WWE Champion took the world by storm when he turned his back on the fans, practically ended the Yes Movement, and defeated A.J. Styles to win the WWE Championship. His intellect combined with his in-ring mastery brought such good storytelling to our television screens.

Therefore, exploring this space by joining forces with an alliance full of credible in-ring artists like Nakamura and Cesaro could revolutionize SmackDown Live. After all, everyone that has faced the Fiend and lost has turned on the fans, so it would definitely follow a pattern.

