5 bold predictions for NXT TakeOver: Portland

A lot of unexpected things can happen in Portland

NXT TakeOver: Portland is only a few nights away, and fans of NXT are all pumped to watch their favorite stars in action.

Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox are all ready to battle after Kai tore their friendship apart. The two women will battle in a Street Fight at the event which could leave a scar on one of the two Superstars.

Johnny Gargano will finally get his hands on the man who has attacked him and tried to hurt him on several occasions, as he will come face to face with Finn Balor in the ring.

Three members of The Undisputed Era will also defend their titles during the event, but all eyes will be on Rhea Ripley’s match against Bianca Belair as the NXT Champion has already laid down a challenge to Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 36.

With so much going on, a lot of unexpected and surprising things are waiting to happen at the event. With that in mind, we will make 5 bold predictions for the event in this article.

Take a look at the 5 things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: Portland!

#5 Dakota Kai will take down Tegan Nox

Kai could really injure Nox in this one

Dakota Kai was always known as the biggest and purest babyface in all of NXT. That all changed at TakeOver: WarGames when she attacked her teammate and longtime friend Tegan Nox before Nox could enter the cage.

This broke up Team Kick, and Nox suffered a bad knee injury due to the attack. Nox returned weeks later on January 15, 2020 to compete in a Battle Royal, but Kai, who wasn’t part of the match, appeared just to eliminate Nox.

The captain of Team Kick then got her match against The Shiniest Wizard, as the two met in a one-on-one match on the January 29 episode of NXT, but Nox outsmarted Kai by attacking her with a knee brace and defeating her.

While Nox is the favorite babyface in this match, it’s the newly turned heel Kai who has the upper hand considering that it’s a stipulation match

At TakeOver: Portland, Kai should hand down a severe beating to Nox and she will injure Nox to turn more villainous as a Street Fight will suit her character.

Emerging victoriously in this match-up and taking out Nox for some time will allow Kai to reach newer heights before confronting her old nemesis once again.

