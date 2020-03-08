5 bold predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Superstar breaks record; massive interference

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania!

The last major stop on the road to WrestleMania is merely hours away from us as Elimination Chamber 2020 is all set to take place on March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With it taking place less than a month before the Show of Shows, the PPV is sure to have some major impact on WrestleMania 36.

As of this writing, a total of seven matches are scheduled for the show, with two of them taking place inside the deadly Elimination Chamber. While one of them is to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, the other one will see the SmackDown Tag Team Champions defend their titles against five other teams.

Even though the card lacks many major names like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, etc, the company will back themselves to deliver a solid show to set things in place for the Grandest Stage of them All. With that being said, I present to you my five bold predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.

Be sure to comment down and let me know your thoughts, opinions, and predictions!

#5 Angel Garza attacks Andrade after his match

How long will this alliance last?

The United States Champion, Andrade recently made his return to WWE after serving a temporary suspension and finds himself defending his title against Humberto Carillo at the PPV. I believe Andrade will once again retain his title against Carillo, probably with some cheap tactics.

After the match, Angel Garza can come down to the ring to celebrate Andrade's victory with him, only to attack him seconds later. Garza is now the second client of Zelina Vega, who also manages Andrade and it will be interesting to see how she manages the tension between her two clients. This could set up an Andrade vs Angel Garza match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Even better, WWE can include Carillo, Rey Mysterio in the mix as well and make it a fatal-four-way at the Show of Shows, which is sure to set the stage on fire!

Andrade vs Angel Garza vs Humberto Carrillo vs Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the US title at Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/khsIOoJXj6 — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) March 3, 2020

1 / 5 NEXT