5 Bold predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell: Top Superstar makes an appearance, massive betrayal? 

We are merely a couple of days away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, a show which has a promising yet very short match card. With just five matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell, the main roster seems to be following the NXT TakeOver approach of having fewer matches but giving more time to each of them.

As many as three top champions are set to defend their titles inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell. Also, the Money in the Bank contract will also be on the line. Stakes are really high, and one can expect the pay-per-view to have some huge consequences on WWE programming going forward.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell. Be sure to comment down and let us know who do you think will walk out as the winners.

#5 Tucker turns on Otis to help The Miz win the Money in the Bank contract at Hell in a Cell

One of the late editions to the match card of Hell in a Cell, announced on the go-home SmackDown episode, is Otis defending his Money in the Bank contract against The Miz. Otis becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 was one of the biggest shockers of the year, but unfortunately, it hasn't turned out so well.

While WWE could easily book Otis to defeat The Miz and retain his contract, it's highly unlikely that the victory will help him gain much momentum. With Roman Reigns being on SmackDown as the Universal Champion, there's close to zero chance of Otis looking as a real threat to The Tribal Chief.

Give it to Miz!!!

I don't think Otis will ever be stupid enough to challenge Reigns. — ✮EWZine✮ (Just #WEARTHEMASK for OTHERS) (@TheEWZine) October 24, 2020

Instead, WWE could throw us all a curveball and let The Miz win the Money in the Bank contract, courtesy of Tucker betraying Otis. The Heavy Machinery was separated at the WWE Draft 2020 and while the two have still appeared together, it would be best to break the alliance for good and book both the Superstars as singles competitors.