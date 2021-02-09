5 Bold predictions for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 37: Massive return, Unexpected alliance formed

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun with the conclusion of the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WrestleMania 37 is set to take place later this year on April 10 and April 11, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The show will be a huge deal for WWE as live fans are set to return for the first time in over a year.

The next few months leading up to The Grandest Stage Of Them All are sure to be interesting as WWE tries to slowly shape up the match card for their biggest show of the year. Several things could change and unexpected twists and shockers could happen.

Let's take a look at the five bold predictions for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Edge and Christian team up ahead of WrestleMania 37 in a massive Tag Team match

So happy that Edge won the #RoyalRumble ❤️ I couldn’t believe he came out first, but now I see what a perfect legacy he will leave behind. Also, seeing Christian was perfect :’)



pic.twitter.com/ZUqJ2XqING — Alessandra Rose (@lessabeerie) February 2, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match and has already confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT Champion Finn Balor, and Universal Champion Roman Reigns on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown respectively. The Rated-R Superstar facing either of these three at WrestleMania 37 would be a great match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble also saw the return of Christian, a former world champion and tag team partner of Edge. Their reunion at the Rumble was one of the best moments of the night and fans would surely love to see the two team-up once again.

As per reports, the planned match for WrestleMania 37 right now is Edge facing Roman Reigns for the Universal title. If that is indeed the case, we could see Christian get involved in this feud as well. Roman Reigns has had the numbers advantage in his recent feuds with Jey Uso by his side, but Christian could even things up.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 37, WWE could book a massive tag team match with Christian and Edge teaming up once against to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. This could be a great match on a pay-per-view like Fastlane before the big WrestleMania showdown between Edge and Roman Reigns.