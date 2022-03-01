5 Bold Predictions for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 38: Massive return, Special guest referee for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon swerve

We are just a month away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38. The Grandest Stage of Them All is set to take place across two nights on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The build-up to WrestleMania 38 is in full swing on both RAW and SmackDown as multiple top matches have been officially announced. However, a lot of twists and turns could be there in the coming month that could shake things up.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 38. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same. How excited are you for The Show of Shows this year?

#5 Paul Heyman becomes the guest referee for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 is officially set to be headlined by what is being termed as "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time". Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go one-on-one against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a winner-takes-all match. In addition to that, the company is now advertising this as a championship unification match.

The stakes are higher than ever and it is tough to call either of the two stars a clear favorite heading into this battle. To further increase the drama, we might see yet another massive stipulation being added to this match with Paul Heyman being named the special guest referee.

The loyalty of Heyman has been questionable ever since Lesnar's return at SummerSlam last year. We have seen him betray both Reigns and Lesnar and it would be interesting to see which side he chooses at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Austin Theory gets added to Vince McMahon's match at the last minute

WWE @WWE



has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! "What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean ... I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back." @austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! "What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean ... I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back."@austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! https://t.co/71V3YAG32G

One of the biggest rumors doing rounds currently is Vince McMahon reportedly making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 to face Pat McAfee. WWE has already announced that Mr. McMahon will be making a special appearance on this week's The Pat McAfee show and their feud could start on the show.

The idea of Vince McMahon returning to in-ring action is exciting and would surely give a boost to ticket sales. However, a 76-year-old man wrestling could prove to be dangerous as well. To keep him safe, we might see Austin Theory being added to this at the last minute, making it a handicap match.

#3 Bayley returns and enters the RAW Women's title picture

'The Role Model' Bayley

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been away from WWE television for several months now. Recent reports have suggested that she could return sometime this month.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Now, Bayley has an interesting history and unfinished business against both these stars.

Before an unfortunate injury, she was all set to challenge then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. If she does return in the coming few weeks, we might see her get involved in the RAW Women's title picture, turning it into a triple threat match between her, Lynch, and Belair.

#2 WrestleMania Battle Royal matches return

Battle royals are always fun to watch

WWE introduced the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 and it was a huge hit with Cesaro winning the inaugural match. The battle royal then turned into an annual thing and four years later, a Women's Battle Royal was also introduced at WrestleMania 34.

These battle royals were a great way for more WWE Superstars to get an opportunity to compete and showcase their talent on a huge stage. However, these matches have been discontinued at WrestleMania for the last two years, largely due to the COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

With the situation much better currently, we might see WWE bring back these battle royals for the men and women at WrestleMania 38, one on each night of the show.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin costs Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins the RAW Tag Team Championship

Stone Cold and Kevin Owens

Another massive return rumored to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year is that of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. He is rumored to face Monday Night RAW Superstar Kevin Owens, who has been using Austin's iconic Stunner as his finisher over the last couple of years.

The build-up to this bout hasn't officially begun on WWE television, but KO has been teasing the same via his social media posts.

Next week on the red brand, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are set to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship and this could be where The Texas Rattlesnake returns to cost Owens his match, setting up a WrestleMania clash between the two.

However, this would leave WWE with a question of what to do with Rollins at the show since he doesn't have any other feud. Could this turn into a tag team match with Austin teaming up with a current star to take on the team of Owens and Rollins?

Someone like Bobby Lashley would be a great partner for Austin, provided he gets medically cleared to compete by then.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for WrestleMania 38? Yes No 22 votes so far