5 Bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam - Superstar returns with a new gimmick, Massive character debuts? 

We are just a few days away from WWE SummerSlam 2020, which will surely be a very unique edition of the PPV. The 33rd edition of SummerSlam will take place on August 23 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE will be hosting virtual fans for the show as part of the WWE ThunderDome concept.

As of the writing of this article, only eight matches have been announced for the PPV, which is very rare for a huge show like SummerSlam. With WWE Payback set to take place a week after SummerSlam, this might just be the final card with maybe one match being added to the pre-show.

With WWE looking to do something new and exciting to keep the fans engaged, there could be so many surprises and bold decisions at the show. Being the second biggest show of the year for WWE, the stakes are high and the question is - will WWE deliver?

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the show.

#5 Alexa Bliss debuts as Sister Abigail at WWE SummerSlam

One of the biggest matches heading into WWE SummerSlam 2020 is that between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the latter's Universal Championship. While the feud has been going on since the SmackDown after WrestleMania 36, the recent involvement of Alexa Bliss has made things very interesting.

Alexa Bliss made a cameo as Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules last month. While fans loved it, everyone expected it to be a one-off. But WWE took things to another level as The Fiend suddenly appeared on SmackDown a few weeks ago and attacked The Goddess with the Mandible Claw.

In the last couple of weeks, Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt have been teasing an alliance of sorts, with Bliss also showing signs of affection towards the sinister alter-ego of Bray Wyatt. There is a huge opportunity for WWE to finally debut the character of Sister Abigail at WWE SummerSlam with Alexa Bliss playing the role.

Advertisement

While Bray Wyatt has previously mentioned that Sister Abigail is not alive anymore, the character is too good not to be explored further. And if there's anyone who can play the role to perfection, it has to be Alexa Bliss. Maybe she will finally be able to convince Braun Strowman to "let him in" and reform a new Wyatt Family.