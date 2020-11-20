5 Bold predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2020: Major interference in the main event; top Superstar lays out champion

We are merely a few days away from WWE Survivor Series 2020. Unlike last year, there is no NXT involvement this time and it will be a contest between Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown for brand supremacy.

As of the writing of this article, a total of four 'Champion vs. Champion' matches and two traditional five-on-five WWE Survivor Series elimination matches have been announced with Superstars from RAW taking on those from SmackDown. The pay-per-view will also feature the final farewell of The Undertaker, who will be completing 30 years with the company this Sunday.

We have seen WWE take many bold decisions this year and the same might continue this Sunday as well. With that, let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know which brand are you supporting.

#5 Lana puts Nia Jax through a table at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Yes, you read that right. For nearly the last two months, one constant on Monday Night RAW has been WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax putting Lana through the announcer's table every week. WWE's reported reason behind this is to cement Lana as a top babyface on the roster, but they can't keep doing it every week without any payoff or revenge.

Interestingly, Lana and Nia Jax will be on the same team for RAW at WWE Survivor Series in the traditional five-on-five women's elimination match. Considering their recent issues, it's likely that one of them might end up getting the other one eliminated.

Your reaction if #Lana is the Sole Survivor for her team at #SurvivorSeries. pic.twitter.com/5WPkhroUrf — The Closed Fist (@TheClosedFist) November 11, 2020

A rather bold step would be to let Lana get some revenge and put Nia Jax through a table somehow at WWE Survivor Series this Sunday. Of course, it's too much to expect from Lana to pick Jax and hit a Samoan Drop, but she can still put her through a table through a diving move in some way.

Nonetheless, if WWE has plans to push Lana as a babyface, it is high time she gets to have the upper hand on one occasion.