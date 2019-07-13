5 Bold things WWE could do at Extreme Rules

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.24K // 13 Jul 2019, 03:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Extreme Rules could be a really amazing show!

Extreme Rules is almost here, and we can't wait to witness what does WWE have in store for us on the one night when they go extreme. After a pretty decent Stomping Grounds PPV, Extreme Rules will be the last major stop for the company before the Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam.

The card of the PPV is filled with some interesting matches, and if done correctly, could make Extreme Rules one of the best PPVs of this year. Other than match quality, be prepared to get some surprises and character changes on the show as WWE is sure to spice things around for SummerSlam.

With this being the first WWE PPV after Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being made the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, all eyes will be on whether they start impacting the programming already.

In this article, I'll share my five bold predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019, which will come live to us from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

#5 Drew McIntyre will turn on Shane McMahon

How long can Shane manipulate the Scottish Psychopath?

The alliance between Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon is not something anyone saw coming a few months ago. From being the unstoppable monster to being Shane McMahon's sidekick, the Scottish Psychopath hasn't had a great showing in the past couple of months.

McIntyre is considered by many as the next big thing in WWE, and just one look at the guy tells you that he does have it in him. But if the creative keeps booking him in a current manner, it won't be long before he just becomes another random big guy lost in the shuffle.

At Extreme Rules, Drew and Shane are teaming up to face Roman Reigns and The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred match. The rumours suggest that this match will lead to a future feud between the Dead Man and McIntyre, which should logically end with a monster heel McIntyre taking out Taker.

But before that, McIntyre needs to get out of this partnership with Shane, and that might happen at Extreme Rules. In all likelihood, Shane and Drew will not win the match and it should be the former who takes the pin. The match could be booked in a way in which Drew saves Shane multiple times, leading to a lot of frustration for him.

Drew snapping and destroying Shane-o-Mac would be a great sight to watch!

1 / 5 NEXT