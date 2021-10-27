5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: Update on status, Beast "was going to kill" WWE legend

Brock Lesnar was once again in the spotlight after his attempt to win the Universal Championship was foiled. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Beast went after Roman Reigns and the Usos. However, in his fury, he also assaulted a cameraman and several referees.

Adam Pearce then suspended him indefinitely, but Pearce ended up taking two F5s. Even though he likely won't be on television until the lead-up to the Royal Rumble, we have an update on which show Lesnar will call home going forward. Samoa Joe commented on his experience working with Lesnar while Kurt Angle had an amusing story about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Without any further ado, let's dive into the news stories and rumors that you need to know about Brock Lesnar:

#5 Brock Lesnar "was going to kill" Curt Hennig after being ribbed

You've Got To Be Kidding Me @TNAHistoryPod "I'm the guy who took down Brock Lesnar at 35,000 feet." - Curt Hennig "I'm the guy who took down Brock Lesnar at 35,000 feet." - Curt Hennig https://t.co/rj5zG6P6ij

The legendary Curt Henning loved to rib his fellow WWE Superstars. On a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle lavished praise on Henning's in-ring ability and also brought up the former Intercontinental Champion's propensity for pranking his colleagues.

On one such occasion, Henning infuriated Lesnar by throwing alcohol in his face. It took up to five people to restrain The Beast.

"I was on the plane when he was ribbing Brock Lesnar. Brock was trying to go sleep, and Curt Hennig just kept throwing alcohol on him, and throwing stuff at him, throwing it at his face! And Brock got so mad. Brock was going to kill him! I mean, five people had to hold Brock back. It was horrible; Curt Hennig kept doing it, though. He was crazy. He was a habitual ribber; that's all he does, especially if he is not in the ring," said Angle.

Brock Lesnar and Curt Henning had a good relationship with each other. In his book, Lesnar wrote about how much he enjoyed Henning's company and mentioned how much he missed the WWE Hall of Famer.

