5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: Possible spoiler for Roman Reigns match, head-to-head with AEW, scheduled appearance on Joe Rogan Experience

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a 1-year hiatus at this year's SummerSlam, setting up a feud with Roman Reigns and his long-time advocate Paul Heyman. Lesnar will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in one of the biggest matches of the year.

This post will round up some of the biggest rumors and news stories about The Beast Incarnate from last week. We'll shed light on possible spoilers for his future after Crown Jewel and a possible appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Lesnar is also scheduled to be part of a supersized Smackdown that will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage, which will feature a match between CM Punk and Matt Sydal.

#5 What is Brock Lesnar's immediate future?

Reports state that WWE hasn't scheduled Brock Lesnar to appear on any shows this calendar year after Crown Jewel. This could indicate that Roman Reigns will retain the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar's next advertised appearance is at the 2021 Royal Rumble, but it's currently unknown whether he'll participate in the titular match or resume his feud with Reigns.

Lesnar and Reigns have had numerous encounters over the years. But their upcoming face-off will have a twist as Paul Heyman stands in The Tribal Chief's corner. The build-up to the match has centered around Heyman's split loyalties and has been one of WWE's most compelling storylines this year.

