5 celebrities who want to wrestle in WWE

WWE has always welcomed celebrities from other fields with open arms. Many of these stars have made guest appearances on the company's TV shows. Some of them even hosted weekly and monthly shows. However, only a few of them got a real taste of in-ring action.

Some celebrities played a deciding role in important matches. Jon Stewart, for example, hit John Cena with a steel chair to help Seth Rollins capture the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2015. Hugh Jackman also got his hands on Dolph Ziggler to help Zack Ryder defeat The Showoff on RAW.

Other celebrities like Mr T, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Kevin Federline went the extra mile in their WWE appearances by competing in the ring against WWE Superstars.

Bad Bunny is now preparing to become the next celebrity to compete in the WWE squared circle. He will team up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

There is a list of celebrities who might consider Bad Bunny lucky to get the opportunity to compete in the wrestling ring, which is something they desire to do themselves. It is a list that includes some of the biggest names in the film and music industries. They are all waiting to live that experience. Some of them even named their dream opponents.

Here are five celebrities who want to wrestle in WWE.

#5 Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is willing to wrestle in WWE

Charlize Theron is a household name in the film industry. The Hollywood star is an Academy Award winner. However, Theron seems to be hungry for a Slammy too.

The actress was Kofi Kingston's guest in a YouTube interview back in July last year. The WWE Superstar told the Hollywood star that he would like to see her cross over into his world and face some of the biggest female superstars like Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

In response, Theron said that she is open to living that experience:

"When and where? I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not anytime soon, but that sounds awesome. I will get my a** kicked, and that will be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor, but it would be so much fun."

She stated that she has no previous fighting background:

"I have zero martial arts background. I do have a background in ballet, I was a ballerina for the first part of my life, that was my first career. Strangely, I was a physical storyteller before I was a verbal one."

Who would you like to see the Oscar winner face in WWE?

