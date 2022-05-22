6 celebrities who've had affairs with WWE stars

In a shocking revelation, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that he’d slept with Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry in 1997. He claimed that it happened when she’d split up with her ex David Justice. The news caught on like wildfire, and the mainstream media was quick to latch on to it, immediately getting in touch with Halle Berry.

Berry, of course, would deny that she had anything to do with Flair, and in fact, her publicist said, she had never even heard of Flair. Whatever the truth may be, it gives us an opportunity to explore a very interesting topic. Here are six reports of mainstream celebrities who’ve hooked up with WWE stars.

#6 MVP and Sherri Shepherd

MVP is one of the most prominent figures in the wrestling industry. Making his return to the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble, he was responsible for turning Bobby Lashley into the beast the latter was always meant to be. Their alliance led to Bobby finally winning the coveted WWE Championship.

The former United States Champion dated Sherri Shepherd, the co-host of daytime talk show The View, in 2009. The two dated for quite some time, with Shepherd even showing up on WWE SmackDown in MVP's corner.

Soon after, the daytime Emmy award winner announced that she had broken up with MVP.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Richie Kotzen

The guitarist does get all the girls

Richie Kotzen is, simply put, one of the best guitarists in the world. Some of you may know of the bands he’s played with such as 80s glam legends Poison and Mr. Big, but today he’s known for playing with virtuosos Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy (formerly of Dream Theater) in a band called The Winery Dogs.

It is impossible to imagine WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella with anyone but Daniel Bryan now, but Kotzen and Bella were once a thing. Looks like Brie only goes for guys who’re masters of their craft. Kudos to her taste in men. Of course, Brie and Kotzen did not last, and both are content in their current relationships. Truth be told, Brie and Daniel Bryan being married forever sounds like music to our ears.

#4 Amy Schumer and Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler’s love life has had its share of highs and lows

Don’t know Amy Schumer, but her face seems familiar? You either remember Schumer from her film Trainwreck starring John Cena, or from "Inside Amy Schumer" on Comedy Central. A stand-up comedienne herself, she has much in common with Dolph Ziggler, a man who dabbles in comedy outside the squared circle.

Schumer has not shyed away from talking about Ziggler and their relationship, and has said on several occasions that their 'love life' was too ’athletic'. Ouch! Thankfully, they are still on pretty good terms and Ziggler never hesitates in promoting her projects on social media.

#3 Jeremy Piven and Kelly Kelly

The entourage enjoys a football game together

Yes, we believe Ari Gold once had an affair with Kelly Kelly. The Entourage star was once brought in as the guest host on WWE RAW, and considering the audience reaction, it was a total failure. What he did not fail to do, however, was catch the eye of former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly. Details of their romance are not public, but the two were spotted at a New York Jets game together. Now, this does not mean that the two of them were necessarily dating, but one can always speculate.

#2 George Clooney and Stacy Kiebler

Clooney + Kiebler= Cloobler ?

From Monday Night Wars through the Attitude Era, we all remember Stacy Kiebler as either Miss Hancock or for her association with The Dudley Boyz. This gorgeous model was loved by many fans from that era. While she did enjoy her run in WWE, Kiebler chose to enter the mainstream entertainment industry instead, shortly after her contract was over.

What this meant was a foray into Hollywood, and a subsequent hook-up with George Clooney, one of the biggest names in the mainstream film industry. Clooney is a legend in Hollywood, the only person in history to have been nominated across six categories in the Oscars.

One remembers him from films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Batman & Robin, Up in the Air and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The couple wasn’t meant to last as they split up two years later, in a separation they called non-dramatic. However, it worked wonders for Kiebler’s mainstream appeal in the larger scheme.

#1 Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

Hudson looks much better sitting next to Otunga, than JBL does

We all know Jennifer Hudson as one of the finalists on American Idoll, and also for her subsequent award-winning film career. But wrestling fans know of her as David Otunga’s long time beau as well. The two met and got engaged in 2008, and even had a son together.

But in Hudson’s own words, they didn’t tie the knot for many years because they believed in marriage and not in divorce. It's something all of Hollywood can learn from this truly gorgeous couple.

