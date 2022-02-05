5 celebrities who should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame has honored those who have made significant contributions to WWE or professional wrestling as a whole. However, the Hall of Fame is not limited solely to wrestlers but has also included several celebrities.

Over the years, a select few celebrities have been able to leave an indelible mark on WWE history but have yet to be given their due recognition by being inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

In this list, we will look at five celebrities who should be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

#5. Fred Durst is a celebrity who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his musical contributions

Musicians are no strangers to the WWE Hall of Fame. In recent years, we have seen the likes of Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, and Ozzy Osbourne being inducted. Few musicians, however, are as deeply entrenched into WWE lore as Fred Durst.

For a generation of wrestling fans who started watching WWF in the late 90s to the early 2000s, Limp Bizkit's music was the defining soundtrack of the late Attitude Era.

Aside from performing The Undertaker's iconic "Rollin" entrance theme, the group also performed the theme songs to two amazing WrestleManias.

Limp Bizkit's frontman Fred Durst, in particular, was a very recognizable face to the fans of the time. Aside from his unmistakable vocals on the many songs he and his band performed, Durst would also appear on the Undertaker's entrance video and performed his theme song live at WrestleMania 19.

Most memorably, Durst appeared as a secret character in Smackdown and was the first celebrity to be featured in a WWE video game. Although no longer a prominent part of WWE today, Durst is still a wrestling fan and has been spotted in the crowd at various WWE events over the years.

For performing the soundtrack fondly remembered by a generation of wrestling fans, Fred Durst is more than deserving of an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

