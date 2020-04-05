5 Challengers for Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship after his victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36

Daniel Bryan failed to dethrone The Great Liberator, but there are several SmackDown Superstars waiting for their chance

Who will step up to Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title next?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The Great Liberator defended his title at WrestleMania 36

Sami Zayn has been the mouthpiece for Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for some time now. However, no one expected him to get the pin over Braun Strowman and pick up the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Since then, Zayn is enjoying his first title reign in five years while The Artist Collective has been taking down several competitors. Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan stood up to the heels. Gulak managed to get Bryan a shot at the title at WrestleMania.

However, The Planet’s Champion was unable to dethrone Zayn for the title who was in his first defense, and we still have The Critic of Critics reigning as the Intercontinental Champion.

While the heel would have certainly enjoyed his victory at The Show of Shows, several other Superstars could come after Zayn and demand a shot at the Championship.

In this article, we will look at the five Superstars from SmackDown who could get a shot at Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship in the coming weeks.

#5 Drew Gulak

Drew Gulak is an outstanding wrestler

Drew Gulak was largely forgotten on SmackDown until he started guiding Superstars to take on Daniel Bryan. After facing Bryan himself and losing to the former WWE Champion, Gulak managed to impress Bryan enough to become his coach and partner.

Gulak went on to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of SmackDown to win Bryan the opportunity to face Sami Zayn for the title. But Bryan was unable to go all the way and win the title.

However, Gulak could appear on SmackDown and demand a match against The Great Liberator himself as he has scored a victory over The Artist in the past.

This could result in Zayn setting up a hurdle for Gulak, just like he did for Bryan, and allow Gulak a match on his terms. This would give fans a chance to watch what Bryan’s new mentor can do, as Bryan was unable to win the title when he was presented the chance.

