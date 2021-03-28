5 changes WWE could make to the WrestleMania 37 card

With WrestleMania 37 two weeks away, WWE has announced most of the match-card. The two-night extravaganza will be the first WWE event to happen in front of a live crowd in 13 months. The company has confirmed eleven matches for The Showcase of the Immortals so far, spread across both nights.

List of confirmed matches for WrestleMania 37

Night One, April 10

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Miz vs. Bad Bunny

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Night Two, April 11

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship

Randy Orton vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE could yet make some changes to the existing WrestleMania card. Some matches might get a stipulation, while the company may choose to add participants to others. One match has already been changed, with Daniel Bryan being added to the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge.

Either way, expect WWE to make a few alterations to the WrestleMania 37 card before The Show of Shows on April 10 and 11.

#5 WWE could move matches between Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania

WWE has been known to make some major last-minute decisions in the past. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if the company moved around a couple of WrestleMania matches between nights. The card needs to have the right balance, with an equal amount of star power and quality on Saturday and Sunday.

The respective line-ups do look balanced enough. However, The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos seems like it should move to Night Two. The debuting giant is an attraction, much like Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon. All three are currently slated for Night One of WrestleMania.

It would make sense for WWE to move the RAW Tag Team Championship match to spread the in-ring debuts of Bad Bunny and Omos. Also, a possible change to the pop icon's WrestleMania match may force the company's hand to move the title bout.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon might simply wish to switch Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn around. Both WrestleMania matches are likely to be great, no matter what day they are on. So it wouldn't make much of a difference.

