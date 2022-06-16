5 Most controversial releases in WWE history

WWE releases dozens of superstars and employees almost regularly throughout the year. Dakota Kai, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, John Morrison, and Jeff Hardy are among the most prominent athletes released over the past year.

Stars can be released for various reasons. The most common ones are due to budget cuts and contractual disputes. Releases due to budget cuts were enormous during the height of the pandemic as WWE took some desperate measures to reduce costs.

However, some releases occur under highly controversial circumstances, and the listicle explores five such cases:

#5 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released in late July last year, just days before he was rumored to return to in-ring action. Both Wyatt and WWE have remained quiet about his untimely departure, but some hints have been dropped.

Dave Meltzer stated that Wyatt's health issues kept him out of action for too long, which may have factored into the ultimate decision. He also suggested that the former Universal Champion did more harm than good as the opponents he defeated often had to be rebuilt. Seth Rollins, for example, had to turn heel upon his rivalry with Wyatt.

Either way, Wyatt has been silent since his release. While rumors have swirled around regarding a potential return, his controversial release is relatively fresh in our minds.

#4. WWE reportedly fired CM Punk on his wedding day

CM Punk is a multi-time WWE Champion

The current AEW World Champion, CM Punk, left WWE on bad terms in 2014. The Straight-Edge Superstar walked out on Vince McMahon after Royal Rumble 2014.

Punk cited several frustrations for walking out, including his poor physical condition and creative differences with the promotion.

In July 2014, Punk received a termination letter on his wedding day. The former WWE Champion was profoundly upset with the move, even after Vince McMahon claimed it was an unfortunate coincidence.

#3. Big Cass

Big Cass on pay-per-view

Some fans may recall the sudden departure of the seven-footer Big Cass in June 2018, immediately after a high-profile match against Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank.

Cass was destined for a bright future in WWE. He consistently worked with top stars like Bryan and Big Show. However, he was released way too soon and was unable to reach his potential.

The primary reason for his release was related to his alleged intolerable behavior. He reportedly broke the door off a bathroom door on a bus, went off-script in a segment, and caused a scene with his former girlfriend Carmella, which eventually led to his departure from the promotion.

#2. Enzo Amore

Speaking of Big Cass, his former tag-team partner and friend, Enzo Amore, also suffered a similar fate in January 2018. The former Cruiserweight Champion was released following a harassment allegation.

WWE has a zero-tolerance policy against harassment charges. Amore was immediately suspended and later released. On their official site, the company didn't wish the star well in his future endeavors. Hence, the two parties parted ways on unfavorable terms.

He has since gone on to compete on the independent circuit and recently made his MLW debut.

#1. Lars Sullivan

NXT fans may recall the vicious powerhouse and heavyweight Lars Sullivan, who was an imposing threat and formidable force. While his run on NXT was decent, his main roster run was a debacle.

The Freak was once penciled in to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but he suffered an anxiety attack, and the plans never came to fruition. He made his main roster debut in April 2019 and ran through much of the under-card. Sullivan was beginning to find his footing on the main roster before an ill-timed knee injury put him out of action.

When he returned in October 2020, he almost immediately disappeared from TV. An adult film and racist and homophobic remarks in past tweets contributed to some backstage heat for the star. He was also notorious for being tardy, ultimately leading to his departure.

