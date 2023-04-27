5 controversial WWE segments that would probably get them canceled today

WWE and Vince McMahon have presented interesting, thrilling, confusing, and even questionable segments throughout the years. However, there was a time when the company wrote segments that were outright offensive and problematic.

None of these segments would be well-accepted by a huge portion of WWE fans in the current era, and of course, there’s the clause for PG content.

Here are five problematic storylines from WWE:

#1 Vince McMahon makes an offensive “T*****n” remark love on WWE TV

Back in 2007, Vince McMahon did a backstage segment with Sabu. While this segment took place, the company and McMahon got away with it, but in today’s programming, this would have been extremely controversial.

Vince McMahon saw Sabu backstage, where the latter was wearing his white keffiyeh. Due to the Middle Eastern attire, McMahon exclaimed:

"Well, I'll be damned. I thought I was in Texas. I'm not in Texas, I'm in Afghanistan. Boys, check it out, there's a member of the T*****n."

Gaff @Gaffhausen Vince McMahon approaching Sabu, saying he's in Afghanistan, and saying Sabu is a Taliban member. He then emphasised the "suicidal" part of Sabu's catchline Vince McMahon approaching Sabu, saying he's in Afghanistan, and saying Sabu is a Taliban member. He then emphasised the "suicidal" part of Sabu's catchline https://t.co/rPCAWLoCpy

Not only did the Chairman refer to Sabu in that controversial manner, but also made an emphasis on the 'suicidal' part of his catchphrase.

Despite being scripted, this could have become a massive issue in today’s PG programming, where the company is trying to create family-friendly content for all ages.

#2 Vince McMahon used the N-word in 2005

The Big Man cut a backstage segment with John Cena at Survivor Series 2005. He greeted The People’s Champ and had a brief exchange about 'What’s good in the hood?' Before leaving, he said, 'Keep it up, my n****.'

To make matters worse, he said this right in front of Booker T and Queen Sharmell, leaving them absolutely furious.

KC Maxxine Dupri Apologist @STATENKOTAS Some of y’all are shocked about this news when Vince McMahon literally said the N word on television Some of y’all are shocked about this news when Vince McMahon literally said the N word on television https://t.co/c3TOcy35V8

Even though it was a scripted segment, McMahon had it run by Booker T and Sharmell before recording it. The moment was highly insensitive. In fact, he probably would have been canceled if the same segment was run in 2023.

#3 Vince McMahon making Trish Stratus bark like a dog

Dehumanizing someone is absolutely a big no-no in today’s programming and PG era, but this wasn’t always the case. There was a time in WWE when Vince McMahon would cut an extremely controversial segment, and it wouldn’t even be backstage.

The Chairman was involved in a storyline with Trish Stratus, and they cut a segment where McMahon made Stratus go on all fours and bark like a dog!

While McMahon and WWE got away with it, whenever the video surfaces, it’s met with severe backlash from the fans.

#4 Vince McMahon threatening Lita over the celebration segment with Edge

In 2006, Edge and Lita were involved in a live intimate celebration which was definitely NOT PG. In fact, The R-Rated Superstar cut an extremely R-rated segment.

However, Lita revealed she didn’t want to do the segment, and Edge even tried to have the segment scrapped. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon threatened to fire her if she didn’t move forward with it.

Boris @bvmbshelled oh wow, no wonder she left oh wow, no wonder she left https://t.co/VtAiuQjvU6

In today’s PG Era, threatening to fire someone over an R-rated segment, and the segment itself wouldn’t have gone over well with the fans who want family-friendly content.

#5 Kiss My A** club

Vince McMahon's controversies are never-ending, and he has done some things that cannot be topped. Back in the early 2000s, The Big Man had a special club known as 'Kiss My A**' for the WWE Superstars who didn’t respect him as such.

What the boss would do is drop his trousers and make them kiss his rare. It probably went over well with the fans during that time, but if this were to happen today, one can only imagine the backlash!

