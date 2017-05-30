5 couple vs. couple matches we would love to see in WWE

There are numerous real life couples in WWE, but will we ever see some of them fight side by side?

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon are the ultimate WWE power couple

Life as a pro-wrestler certainly isn’t easy, even if you forget about the physical toughness required to survive in the industry, the mental demands of constant travel and being away from family and friends for long periods of time would be enough to send most people crazy.

It is due to this work schedule that WWE wrestlers often form intimate relationships with their co-workers. Since they tour the world with the same people for most of the year, it is the most likely place for these performers to find a partner and therefore wrestling couples are fairly common.

It’s not unusual for these relationships to translate into an on-screen couple, in fact, it has happened numerous times over the years. From Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth to Matt Hardy & Lita, all the way to modern day couples like The Miz & Maryse.

As I’m sure you all remember The Miz & Maryse teamed up at this past WrestleMania to face fellow WWE couple John Cena & Nikki Bella. Their feud was widely regarded as one of the most intriguing in the build to the biggest show of the year, so could we see more of these types of matches in the future?

There are a number of current real life couples in WWE who could potentially have a match, so with that in mind, here are 5 couple vs. couple matches that we would love to see in a WWE ring.

#1 Finn Bálor & Cathy Kelley vs. Karl Anderson & his “hot Asian wife”

Karl Anderson in a rare picture with his #HotAsianWife

If recent rumours are to be believed, then the inaugural Universal Champion Finn Bálor is dating current WWE announcer Cathy Kelley. Kelley has been working for WWE for a little over a year, primarily in NXT, and was allegedly spotted holding hands with Bálor, prompting speculation that the two are now a couple.

Meanwhile, one of Bálor’s closest friends in wrestling, Karl Anderson, is married to a ‘hot Asian wife’ (that is what Anderson calls her and not us!). Anderson often mentions his wife and has done so on Monday Night Raw on a couple of occasions, however, ever seeing her in a WWE ring seems highly unlikely.

Add to that the fact that neither Anderson’s wife nor Cathy Kelley are trained wrestlers and this match will almost definitely never happen, but hey, it would be fun to watch if it ever did.