5 Crazy footages of encounters between WWE Superstars and fans

Being a WWE Superstar isn't an easy job as many past and present wrestlers will tell you. A WWE Superstar's schedule is one of the toughest out there, with them needing to be on the road for the better part of a year. Superstars have to stay away from their families for long periods of time.

In addition to that, WWE Superstars don't have much of a private life. The fame that comes with being a WWE Superstar also has its drawbacks. Fans easily recognize wrestlers in public places, and many of them aren't polite enough to let them go about their day. There are always a few who will approach the WWE Superstar, or even get into an altercation with them. Let's take a look at five of the craziest encounters between WWE Superstars and fans.

#5 Chris Jericho maintains his cool while a fan tries to provoke him

Chris Jericho

This happened back in 2017 when current AEW star Chris Jericho was attending a tribute show of a fellow musician, David Z, who had tragically lost his life in a bus accident. Jericho later agreed to sign a bunch of autographs for fans, but the crowd only kept getting bigger. Jericho then had a war of words with a crazy fan, who wasn't having any of it and lashed back at the WWE Superstar.

Jericho: "F**k off. Leave me."

Fan: “I ain’t going anywhere. You get off my block! I’m from Atlanta and I run this!”

Jericho: "Yeah, this is New York City, m***********, You’re from f****** Atlanta”

Another fan even went as far as taking his shirt off, in an attempt to provoke Jericho into fighting him. Jericho maintained his cool throughout the altercation, and didn't get physical with the fans. He later had this to say to TMZ:

Advertisement

“David Z was a good friend of mine and I was mentally and emotionally shattered after paying tribute to him and essentially saying goodbye to him Friday night.”

Chris Jericho has his fair share of crazy WWE fans

Jericho is one of the biggest Superstars in history, and has a huge fan following. This isn't the only fan altercation Jericho has had, and there are many more instances where he lost his cool with fans who didn't respect personal boundaries.