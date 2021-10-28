5 current challengers for Shane McMahon if he returns to in-ring action

Shane McMahon has enjoyed success inside as well as outside the ring as a wrestler and a businessman.

The risk-taking top rope maneuvers that Shane has executed over the years are a testament to his athleticism and have been reminisced upon by fans to this date. Having been a former WWE European Champion, Hardcore Champion, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Shane-O-Mac has certainly won a few accolades throughout his in-ring career.

He has had some memorable feuds over the years with the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H), and Kevin Owens, to name a few.

At WrestleMania 32, in the Hell in a Cell match against the Undertaker, The Leap of Faith McMahon attempted from the top of the dreaded structure is still etched in the memory of the WWE Universe.

Apart from being an in-ring performer, his time as an on-screen authority figure has also been worth every praise. Be it the head of the stable called The Corporation in the late 90s or feuding against his father in an on-screen storyline as the leader of The Alliance in the early 2000s.

Shane-O-Mac made his last wrestling appearance at WrestleMania 37 in a Steel Cage match, where he came up short against Braun Strowman. If he were to make an in-ring comeback, his performances against many current WWE superstars would be a treat for fans to savor.

In this listicle, we look at five challengers for Shane McMahon from the current WWE roster:

#5 Finn Balor vs. Shane McMahon

The contest between Finn Balor and Shane McMahon will be an exciting first. The two superstars have never locked horns in one-on-one competition.

This match could feature high-flying athletic moves from both competitors. Balor will look to seal the deal with the Coup de Grace whereas Shane-O-Mac might go for the Coast-to-Coast to emerge victoriously.

Whatever the result may be, the WWE Universe will surely get their money's worth in this one.

