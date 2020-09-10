5 current and former WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre is friends with in real life

Drew McIntyre is not only at the top of his game, he is also on the top of WWE today, and his stock seems to be rising even more with each passing day.

McIntyre’s first run in WWE wasn’t too great or eventful, however, his second run has seen him conquer WWE NXT and become the NXT Champion. After that he conquered ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion.

Along the way, McIntyre has made several friends in WWE who have, in a way, played a role in his success in the company.

In this article, we will look at the five current and former WWE Superstars who are good friends with The Scottish Psychopath in real-life.

#5 Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre became friends in WWE

I love you all. Thank you my friend my brother @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/xkMW4Njlsd — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 7, 2020

Heath Slater is no longer a part of WWE right now, as his 15-year run with the company came to an end earlier this year, when he was released by WWE. But Slater made an appearance on WWE even after his release to confront his real-life friend Drew McIntyre and competed in a match against him on WWE RAW.

After the match, Slater spoke about his relationship with The Scottish Psychopath.

“It’s knocked silly right now, being honest, but it was just something that had to be done. You know, me and Drew, we go way back. He is a brother of mine, and he promised me something, you know, and I wanted it. You know, so I confronted him and thank God it happened, but then again, you know, he’s the man. He’s the champ, and he’s my best friend; a brother inside and outside the ring. Pretty sure he still loves me. After he helped me up, he gave me a hug. I hope anyway because he’s a bad dude. But no, this was a nice closing of a chapter. So, let’s see what the future brings for me.”

That’s not all, as McIntyre too has spoken about his friendship with Slater a few times, with his most recent comments coming after their latest match on WWE RAW.

“Definitely [I wanted it]. For me, it’s important that everything comes from a place of truth and the more real the better. My relationship with Heath as we saw on RAW – especially the ending – it was very, very real and we knew that was our last moment. The only thing that was missing was Jinder. That would have been perfect closure for 3MB until Heath returns to try and fulfill the 3MB prophecy.”

Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre get choked up on #TheBump when Heath says he knows Drew’s mom is looking down on him with pride over his title win. pic.twitter.com/L1Oa1z6r6f — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 8, 2020

3MB seems to have been the reason why the two men developed a close friendship, and even though its been years since the faction ended, their friendship remains strong to this day.