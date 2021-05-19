5 Current stars who can use their ring name outside WWE and 5 who can't

WWE is a global phenomenon that provides entertainment to wrestling fans on a regular basis. As the leading pro wrestling company in the world, WWE houses the most talented wrestlers on the planet who are assigned to the RAW, SmackDown and NXT brands.

These superstars bring eyes to the product by portraying characters on TV that are handed to them by the creative team. As such, WWE retains ownership of their monikers, likenesses and catchphrases, which prevents wrestlers from using them in other promotions after their departure.

During an interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon explained that the company owns the intellectual properties because it creates them. WWE can even pass on a wrestler's gimmick to another star, like they did with Diesel and Razor Ramon after they left for WCW in 1996.

Other stars, however, are fortunate that they can still use their current ring name outside WWE because it was assigned to them at birth and/or because they legally own it.

#10 Stars who can use their ring name outside WWE: MVP

MVP made his official WWE debut on SmackDown in 2006 as Montel Vontavious Porter. During his initial tenure in the company, he held the United States Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Following his release in 2010, he went on to compete in other promotions such as NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling while still using the ring name MVP. WWE trademarked Montel Vontavious Porter but not the abbreviated name, which allowed him to continue performing as MVP.

#9 Stars who can't: Randy Orton

The Viper is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. He's a household name and a main eventer in any company. Unfortunately for Randal Keith Orton, he wouldn't be able to wrestle under the ring name Randy Orton for any other wrestling promotion, since it is trademarked by WWE.

WWE would have to grant him permission to use the moniker in another company if he ever decided to leave, though it's unlikely that would ever happen. As long as Orton remains in WWE, he has nothing to worry about. It would be weird, though, to see him perform under any name other than Randy Orton.

1 / 5 NEXT