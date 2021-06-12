5 current WWE stars who could be in the Hall of Fame in the next 5 years

WWE has inducted the greats of the pro wrestling business into the WWE Hall of Fame since its inception, acknowledging the contributions of several performers, managers, commentators, and even those working behind the scenes.

WWE has not only inducted those that were a part of the company, but also those who worked for other companies and rival promotions. The 2020 edition of the Hall of Fame was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the Class of 2020 and 2021 being inducted earlier this year.

Thankfully, fans will most likely return to witness the Hall of Fame ceremony first-hand next year. In this article, we take a look at five active WWE stars who could be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in the next five years.

The article only includes those that are currently contracted with WWE, meaning potential first-ballot Hall of Famers like The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan are not included in this list.

#5 Paul Heyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman has contributed immensely to pro wrestling, not just as an on-screen manager, but as the man behind ECW. The promotion offered fans a more hardcore and brutal form of pro wrestling and an edgy alternative to WWE and WCW.

Heyman has been involved in pro wrestling since the 80s, first as a photographer and then transitioning to becoming an on-screen character as Paul E. Dangerously.

Heyman is regarded as one of the best on the microphone and as someone who can add a lot of depth to pro wrestling storylines. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has had a long-standing relationship with Heyman, even paying him to keep ECW alive when it was struggling financially.

On this day 24 years ago, Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer attended WWF Raw at the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut.



Apart from being an on-screen character, Heyman has also been a commentator and part of the WWE writing team in the past. He will likely go down in history as a key figure in the 1990s pro wrestling boom.

Paul Heyman must be acknowledged for all these reasons in the WWE Hall of Fame, and his induction could very well take place over the next few years.

